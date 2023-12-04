Stocks of the Hour: BluGlass, Liontown Resources, Noble Helium, Empire Energy

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has signed a US$1.775M (AU$2.6M) contract with North Carolina State University (NCSU) for laser development activity in FY24. BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said, “We are thrilled to have secured our first contract as part of the CLAWS Hub, where we will be collaborating with recognised industry leaders to develop and commercialise next-generation wide-bandgap photonic and optoelectronic devices.” Shares are trading 0.85 per cent higher at 5.95 cents.

Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is pleased to announce that it has secured a Port Services and Access Agreement with the Mid West Ports Authority (MWPA). Liontown’s Managing Director and CEO, Tony Ottaviano, said, “Approval by WA Ports Minister Hon. David Michael of the port agreement represents the final step in securing our supply chain to export lithium ore from Kathleen Valley.” Shares are trading 0.92 per cent higher at $1.37.

Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) has successfully completed wireline logging and sampling at the Mbelele-2 well, at the Company’s 100% owned North Rukwa Helium Project in Tanzania. The sample calculated free-air composition of 2% to 3% helium, with excellent reservoir parameters and flow potential. Shares are trading 29.73 per cent higher at 24 cents.

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) has acquired AGL Limited’s Rosalind Park Gas processing facility for $2.5 million in cash, to support their Carpentaria Project. Empire estimates that the acquisition of the RPGP may result in >$30 million in cost savings and reduce lead production time by ~12 months compared to new build alternatives. Shares are trading flat at 16.5 cents.