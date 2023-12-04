FNN Content / Shares

December 4, 2023

$20 billion bid for Origin Energy defeated

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

The $20 billion (enterprise value) bid for Australia's Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) has been defeated, leaving the company to chart its own path once again.

Shareholders failed to approve the deal, despite approximately 69% of the shares being cast in favor of the year-long attempt to buy the country's largest power retailer from Brookfield of Canada and US investors EIG.

Origin’s largest shareholder, AustralianSuper, led the rejection of the $9.39 per share offer (the small rise in the value of the Aussie dollar in recent weeks trimmed the price from the original $9.52 a share).

AustralianSuper owned just over 17% of Origin, which was enough to block the bid that requires at least 75% support from the votes cast at Monday’s investor meeting in Sydney.

Origin had stated on November 23, when the vote was adjourned after the bidders lodged a revised proposal, that proxy votes showed the bid would have failed to win had the meeting gone ahead.

Origin shares closed at $8.19 on Friday, the lowest in about nine months, and fell further on Monday, losing another 3.9% before trading was halted just before the meeting was due to start when the shares were at $7.86.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Gold soars past $2,100 in Asian trading

Ecopro inks $33.5bn deal with Samsung

US regulations cast uncertainty over Australia’s lithium sector

Lithium miners worry as China’s EV market stagnates

Metcash trims interim dividend

Stocks of the Hour: BluGlass, Liontown Resources, Noble Helium, Empire Energy