Stocks of the Hour: Australian Pacific Coal, Augustus Minerals, Battery Age Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Australian Pacific Coal (ASX:AQC) secured a 3-year USD60 million (~AUD90 million) debt facility from Vitol Asia, a global energy and commodities company, for its Dartbrook Joint Venture in the Hunter Valley, which produces high-quality thermal coal. The Funds will cover all remaining restart capex through to first coal and the acquisition of additional mining systems during ramp-up. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) announced that a review of soil sampling data completed by the Company has returned high tenure lithium and rubidium results in and around the Peak Bore prospect area. Looking ahead, the technical team is already working up exploration programs for 2024 and will use this data to redefine their priorities in this area.Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 12 cents.

Battery Age Minerals (ASX:BM8) announced multiple +20m spodumene-bearing pegmatite intercepts at its 90%-owned Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canda, highlighting the potential scale of the mineralised system. In response, Battery Age Interim CEO, Nigel Broomham, commented, “the team has only just begun to scratch the surface, and we believe the recent results highlight the potential to identify discoveries of scale at Falcon Lake.” Shares are trading 2.13 per cent higher at 24 cents.