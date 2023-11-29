Stocks of the Hour: Euro Manganese, Elementos, White Cliff Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Euro Manganese (ASX:EMN) announces US$100m funding package with Orion

Euro Manganese (TSX-V and ASX:EMN; OTCQX:EUMNF; Frankfurt:E06) has signed definitive agreements with Orion Resources Partners for US$100m in non-dilutive financing to advance the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Dr Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented, "This is a transformative transaction for Euro Manganese, providing a Funding Package that facilitates the best possible pathway to a final investment decision and representing a collaboration between Euro Manganese, Orion, and Stifel." Shares are trading 55 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.

Maiden zinc resource estimate for Oropesa Tin Project

Elementos (ASX:ELT) has reported a maiden Zinc Mineral Resource Estimate at its Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Elementos Managing Director Joe David said, "whilst tin remains the primary mineral of interest at Oropesa it is now confirmed that zinc will also be in consideration as a by-product stream for the company, delivering a more financially robust project with stronger environmental and mining benefits." Shares are trading flat at 9.5 cents.

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project review

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) has confirmed that their 100% owned Lake Johnston South Lithium project in WA is highly prospective for spodumene bearing pegmatites. Commenting on the exploration results, White Cliff Chairman Roderick McIllree said: "Given the several large discoveries by the adjacent TG Metals (TG6.ASX), and Rio Tinto Exploration and Charger Metals (CHR.ASX) commercially significant transactions, we have enormous confidence in the potential value of the Project." Shares are trading 13.64 per cent higher at 1.25 cents.