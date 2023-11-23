Stocks of the Hour: Chimeric Therapeutics, Armada, Site Group International, Linius Technologies

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) announced positive preclinical data for CHM 1301, the Company’s off-the-shelf cell therapy. The results show up to 300% enhanced cell killing demonstrated compared to first generation NK cells and there is evidence of expansion into two new solid tumours – pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer. Shares are trading 31.03 per cent higher at 3.8 cents.

Armada (ASX:AMM) is set to acquire 14 mineral rights, divided into 4 blocks, of lithium exploration projects in Brazil. In justification for the purchase, Rick Anthon, non-Executive Chairman of Armada commented, “this area in Brazil is attracting significant exploration attention for the potential discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites, with a number of other operators in the region and known occurrences.” Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 4.2 cents.

Site Group International (ASX:SIT), a leading provider of education and training services, has signed a significant mining contract with multinational gold producer OceanaGold Corporation (TSX:OGC). Site has been contracted to provide training for the recommencement of Underground Mining Training at OceanaGold’s Didipio mine at the Clark facility in the Philippines. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 0.35 cents.

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) has entered the US college sports market with Whizzard deployment by the Peach Belt Conference (PBC). The PBC will deploy Linius Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights, Linius’ new automated highlights solution. PBC and its member schools will be able to curate videos and publish automated highlight reels for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball season.Shares are trading flat at 0.2 cents.