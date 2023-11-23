Linius Technologies breaks into US college sports with Peach Belt Conference deal

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU), a pioneer in cloud-based video solutions, is set to make a significant impact on the US college sports market with its latest venture. Linius has announced a groundbreaking agreement to provide its sports solution, Whizzard, to the Peach Belt Conference (PBC), marking its entry into the lucrative US collegiate sports market.

Under this new partnership, the Peach Belt Conference will leverage Linius' Whizzard product, including its innovative Whizzard Highlights feature, to enhance the viewing experience for fans of collegiate sports. This collaboration will empower PBC and its member schools to curate, publish, and share captivating video content, thereby deepening fan engagement.

Automated Highlights for College Basketball

One of the key highlights of this agreement is the deployment of Whizzard's new automated highlights capability. For the first time, PBC will have the ability to rapidly create and publish highlight videos of men's and women's basketball games, providing fans with exciting recaps of their favorite moments. The agreement covers the upcoming basketball season, with the potential to expand to other sports in the future.

About the Peach Belt Conference

The Peach Belt Conference, a leading athletic conference in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) at the Division II level, comprises ten member institutions with nearly 60,000 students. These schools are located in the US South Atlantic states of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. PBC currently hosts championships in 16 NCAA Division II sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, cross country, tennis, baseball, softball, lacrosse, golf, and track and field. Notably, the conference was the first to hold an Esports Championship in 2018.

A Strategic Move by Linius

James Brennan, CEO of Linius Technologies, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be selected by PBC to enhance the PBC Sports Network. The US collegiate sports market presents huge potential for Linius, with NCAA representing 1,100 schools and over 150 conferences. PBC is a fantastic initial partner for Linius in the US collegiate sports market, with a history of bringing innovative new solutions to their member schools and fans."

Brennan added, "The US college sports market is highly replicable. The solution for PBC can quickly be deployed by other conferences and schools seeking to increase their fan engagement through automated video highlights. Linius has a strong pipeline of opportunities and partnerships in the US collegiate market which will be accelerated by this initial deployment with PBC."

A Win-Win for Fans and Schools

Dave Brunk, Commissioner of the Peach Belt Conference, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are very pleased to be partnering with Linius to bring this exciting new video capability to the PBC team, our member schools, our students, and fans. For the first time, we will be able to quickly publish highlight videos to augment the live and VOD streaming capabilities on the PBC Sports Network."

He continued, "Additionally, Whizzard will allow member schools and teams to search, curate, and publish videos to meet their individual needs, including season recaps, player spotlights, and more. This will greatly increase engagement from our fans and allow us to monetise the video via sponsorships. The PBC has a history of being first to market with leading technologies and experiences for our members and fans, and we are excited to be the first NCAA conference using Linius solutions."

Three-Year Agreement with Revenue Share

The agreement between Linius and the Peach Belt Conference is set for an initial three-year term. It includes an immaterial annual fixed license subscription and a variable component that will depend on the adoption of the services, with Linius receiving a revenue share. The agreement adheres to standard terms and conditions, encompassing confidentiality, intellectual property protection, security requirements, data protection, privacy, and service levels.

The new service is expected to go live for the 2023/24 basketball season, beginning in December. This partnership is significant for Linius as it provides validation of its technology and business model in the large US collegiate sports market, a sector the company has been targeting. It also marks the first deployment of Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights in the US, expanding Linius' presence in the automated highlights solutions market.

Shareholder Engagement for SPP

In addition to this groundbreaking partnership, Linius has appointed Vested Equities to facilitate communication for its current Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer. Shareholders can expect to receive updates on the company's operations and have their questions regarding the SPP answered by the appointed firm.

As Linius Technologies forges ahead with its innovative video solutions in the US college sports market, it is clear that this collaboration with the Peach Belt Conference marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward revolutionising video content delivery and fan engagement in the world of collegiate sports.