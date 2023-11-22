Stocks of the Hour: Helix Resources, 4DMedical, Westar Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Helix Resources (ASX:HLX) announced that a 15,000 to 25,000 metre drill campaign is taking shape as ‘essential’ to test the best of fifty copper targets being defined in the Western Group Tenements. In response, Helix’s Chair, Mike Rosenstreich commented: “We are now seeing a surge of data and ‘target-insights’ coming through and it’s becoming pretty clear that we need to focus on a major drilling program next year – likely to start late in the March quarter.” Shares are trading 11.11 per cent lower at 0.4 cents.

4DMedical (ASX:4DX) has signed agreements to deliver XV LVAS® scans at imaging facilities located in the Detroit and Memphis communities. In response, 4DMedical MD/CEO and Founder Andreas Fouras said, “I am thrilled to see imaging facilities being brought online to serve patients in the communities of Detroit and Memphis. Not all patients needing scans want to visit a hospital environment for a lung assessment, and we are pleased to grow these options in the U.S., in parallel with expanding our traditional hospital providers.” Shares are trading 21.64 per cent higher at 81.5 cents.

Westar Resources (ASX:WSR) announced that drilling has commenced at its Olga Rocks Project located in Western Australia, to test the reinterpretation for potential pegmatite-hosted lithium and also target a prospective horizon for high grade gold mineralisation that is largely underexplored. In response, Westar Executive Director Lindsay Franker commented, “We are excited to test the reinterpretation for the discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites in such close proximity to Zenith Mineral’s recently announced Rio lithium Mineral Resource.” Shares are trading 15.79 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.

