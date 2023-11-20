Fuse Minerals secures regulatory nod for IPO, aims to raise $10 million for exploration

Fuse Minerals, a regional copper exploration company, has cleared a significant hurdle on its path to going public. The corporate regulator has given the green light to Fuse Minerals' IPO, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey as it prepares for an ASX listing just ahead of the holiday season.

Chairman Warren Mundine is gearing up to promote the IPO during a luncheon event set to take place in Perth this Tuesday. Backed by a consortium of influential players in the mining industry, Fuse Minerals is now aiming to raise an impressive $10 million through its upcoming public offering. These funds will be earmarked for financing the company's exploration endeavors at its copper and gold tenements, strategically located in Western Australia and Queensland.

Sources have informed us that well-known investors, including Regal Partners and John Hancock, the son of the prominent billionaire Gina Rinehart, are poised to become cornerstone investors in this ambitious capital-raising campaign. The international appeal of Fuse Minerals is further highlighted by the participation of a commodity discovery fund based in Amsterdam and a natural resource fund owned by Strata Investments in Bangkok.

Unified Capital Partners, in collaboration with Defender Asset Management, have been tapped as the joint lead managers for the IPO. This decision is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first IPO for Tony Davis and Mark Gray since their departure from Shaw and Partners in June, when they established UCP.

Established in 2021, Fuse Minerals has a distinct focus on exploring commodities that are vital for the future. The company's portfolio encompasses three key projects: Mt Sydney and Mt Sandiman in Western Australia, and Eastern Isaac in Queensland. These projects are strategically chosen to cover a spectrum of base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, lead, silver, and gold, reflecting Fuse Minerals' commitment to diversification.

Fuse Minerals boasts a high-profile board, with figures like Warren Mundine, a prominent Indigenous leader and businessman, serving as chairman. Joining him is Vernon Tidy, the former chairman of Avanco Resources, a company that was acquired by OZ Minerals for a staggering $400 million in 2018. Vernon Tidy assumes the role of a non-executive director. Notable supporters of Fuse Minerals include Australia's wealthiest individual, Gina Rinehart, and Martin Holland, founder and executive chairman of Cobre.

It's worth noting that Martin Holland is no stranger to the world of initial public offerings on the local bourse, bringing a wealth of experience and insights to the Fuse Minerals team.

Currently, Fuse Minerals operates in a pre-revenue phase, reporting a net asset position of $1.7 million as of June 30. However, the company's future prospects hold significant promise. Once publicly listed, Fuse Minerals is projected to achieve a market capitalization ranging between $15 million and $19 million.

This development underscores the dynamic nature of the mining industry. Fuse Minerals is emerging as a key player in the exploration of crucial commodities, and its imminent IPO has generated substantial interest among investors keen to be part of this exciting venture. Keep a close watch on Fuse Minerals as it embarks on its journey toward listing on the ASX, potentially reshaping the landscape of copper and gold exploration in Western Australia and Queensland.