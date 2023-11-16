Stocks of the Hour: Galan Lithium, Vulcan Energy Resources, ABx, Bryah Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has signed a binding term sheet with a Glencore subsidiary for potential lithium chloride concentrate offtake and financing of $70-$100 million, endorsing their low-risk development strategy to become Argentina's next lithium producer. Discussions for the larger Phase 2 HMW development are open and well advanced. Shares are trading 17.99 per cent higher 82 cents.

Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL, FSE:VUL) announces the results of its Bridging Engineering Study for Phase One of Vulcan’s Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project. The Company has now reduced CAPEX, reduced risk, and is execution ready. Shares are trading 8.14 per cent higher at $2.79.

ABx (ASX:ABX) is in a trading halt regarding a material increase in the Company’s REE Resource. The Company anticipates that the trading halt will be lifted on or before 20 November 2023. Shares last traded at 7 cents.

Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) announced that their manganese drilling results at West Brumby and Redrum has continued to impress. Commenting on the news, Bryah CEO Ashley Jones said, “These excellent drill results follow our other news flow, being the updated manganese resource and the granting of the mining leases. All the manganese JORC resources are now on granted mining leases.” Shares are trading 10.53 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.

