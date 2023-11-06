Stocks of the Hour: Whispir, QX Resources, Immutep, Magnis Energy Tech

Soprano Design Australia Pty Ltd today announces its intention to make an off-market takeover bid for all the ordinary shares in Whispir Limited (ASX: WSP) for $0.48 cash per share. The all cash offer price of $0.48 is best and final and will not be increased, in the absence of an alternative proposal or a competing proposal. Whispir shareholders are advised to take no action in respect of Soprano Takeover bid. Shares are trading 60.83 per cent higher at 48.25 cents.

QX Resources (ASX:QXR) has confirmed further rockchip sample results with up to 3.8% LiO2 at Turner River in the heart of the Pilbara lithium province of Western Australia. In response, QX Resources Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, said: “High grade lithium results continue to drive the need for a much more structured and comprehensive exploration program at Turner River. These are some of the highest grade samples of lithium recorded in the Pilbara and it has reinforced our confidence in this project.” Shares are trading 13.04 per cent higher at 2.6 cents.

Immutep (ASX:IMM) has announced the completion of the safety lead-In and opening of the randomised Phase II of the AIPAC-003 phase II/III trial in metastatic breast cancer. Good safety profile allows for lead-in phase to be closed early and the randomised Phase II portion of study will now proceed. Shares are trading 3.33 per cent higher at 31 cents.

Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) is currently in a trading halt to allow the Company the time it needs to prepare a disclosure in relation to iM3NY's loan facilities. The Company is not aware of any reason why the requested trading halt should not be granted by ASX and the Company is not aware of other information necessary to inform the market in relation to the trading halt. Shares last traded at 8.1 cents.