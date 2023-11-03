Stocks of the Hour: Findi, Immutep, ImpediMed

To register for today's webinar click here.

Findi (ASX:FND) has extended the existing State Bank of India contract until 30 September 2024. Commenting on the SBI contract extension, Findi Chairman Mr Nicholas Smedley said: “The SBI contract extension combined with the improved terms of the new SBI contact announced on 30 October will enable Findi to deliver significant organic growth over coming years. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 77 cents.

Immutep (ASX:IMM) has announced new biomarker data from the TACTI-002 Phase II trial evaluating efti. The data shows statistically significant increases of Th1 biomarkers, circulating immune cells, and RNA levels of immune activating genes were observed and linked to improved clinical outcomes. Shares are trading 5 per cent higher 31.5 cents.

ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) announced that UnitedHealthcare, the largest US private payor updates the medical policy for BIS. In response, Rick Valencia, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed, stated, “this is a very exciting step for patients at risk of lymphoedema. We expect this change to mean that we will have silent coverage from UnitedHealthcare, when the policy goes into effect in January 2024. With this change, UnitedHealthcare will be the second Top 5 national payor to cover SOZO testing for lymphoedema. Cigna was the first.” Shares are trading 8.7 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.