November 2, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Origin Energy, Sunstone Metals, Chimeric Therapeutics

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) announced that the Brookfield-led consortium of investors and EIG has significantly increased the cash consideration to best and final proposal of $9.53 per share. In response, Origin Chairman Scott Perkins said, “the revised consideration is now above the top end of the Independent Expert’s 30 June 2023 valuation range, allowing all shareholders to receive a certain cash value for their Origin shares.” Shares are trading 1.54 per cent lower at $8.93.

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) announced that the Limon gold-silver discovery, within the Bramaderos Project, is continuing to grow, with more mineralisation identified surrounding the Central Shoot and up to 1km away. In response, Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris said, “These results open up more new areas for drilling and enlarge our target zone.” Shares are trading flat at 1.7 cents.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) announced that the 1st patient has been dosed in the Phase 1B CHM 1101 in their brain cancer clinical trial. The Phase 1B clinical trial builds off the recent positive Phase 1A clinical data. Shares are trading flat at 2.9 cents.

