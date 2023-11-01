Stocks of the Hour: NOVONIX, Wildcat Resources, Ioneer

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX, ASX:NVX) has finalised its US$100 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand domestic production of high-performance, synthetic graphite anode materials at its Riverside facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In response, Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, “the ability to deploy $100 million towards Riverside’s recently increased production targets will have an immediate beneficial impact on the Company’s plans and the battery materials supply chain here in North America.” Shares are trading 17.04 per cent higher at 79 cents.

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) announced that Mineral Resource has increased its stake in the Company, now owning 19.85% of Wildcat’s total issued shares. In response, Wildcat Chairman Jeff Elliott stated: “The acquisition by Mineral Resources of this substantial shareholding provides independent validation of the potential of our Tabba Tabba Lithium Project and the ability to transform it into a Tier-1 lithium asset. Shares are trading 13.48 per cent higher at 80 cents.

Ioneer (ASX:INR, NASDAQ:IONR) and EcoPro Innovation signed a Research and Development Memorandum of Understanding. Ioneer Executive Chairman, James Calaway, said, “the ultimate goal of EcoPro and Ioneer is to increase the supply of refined lithium materials for the U.S. EV supply chain and create hundreds of good-paying jobs in Nevada and beyond.” Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 15 cents.