October 13, 2023

David Williams to join INOVIQ board

INOVIQ Limited (ASX: IIQ) has announced the appointment of David Williams as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect, effective from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 29 November 2023. Mr Williams will succeed Dr Geoffrey Cumming, who has served as Chairman since the acquisition of Sienna Cancer Diagnostics in July 2020. Dr Cumming will continue to play a vital role on the board as a Non-Executive Director.

David Williams is an experienced director and investment banker with a track record in business development, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising. He has extensive experience advising ASX-listed companies in the food, medical device and pharmaceutical sectors. Currently, Mr Williams serves as Chairman of PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) and RMA Global (ASX:RMY), and is the Managing Director of corporate advisory firm Kidder Williams.

Mr Williams said, "I am excited by the opportunity to assist INOVIQ to move from Research and Development to bringing its exosome and precision diagnostic solutions into the hands of clinicians for patients. I am passionate about technologies that have a positive impact on the lives of patients. Even better if the technology can be a platform and building block for other technologies. INOVIQ has multiple synergistic technologies and a strong internal team with robust external collaborations. A focus on getting the technology to market quickly while developing the platform for other indications will reward shareholders."

Shares in INOVIQ closed 0.79 per cent higher at 64 cents.

