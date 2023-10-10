Phase two drilling at Minyari Dome gold-copper project

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) has commenced phase two drilling at its Minyari Dome gold-copper project in Western Australia's increasingly prospective Paterson province.

The Paterson province already hosts several existing or highly prospective finds. Newcrest's veteran Telfer mine is located there, with the Havieron prospect just 35 kilometers away (owned by Newcrest and Greatland Gold). To the north, you'll find Rio Tinto's significant Winu discovery, and Metals X owns the veteran Nifty mine in the same vicinity.

The company is planning to conduct over 1,900 meters of diamond and RC drilling to identify new areas of mineralization and expand the existing gold-copper resource at Minyari Dome.

The program's primary focus will be on the recently discovered GEO-01 large gold-copper prospect, situated 1.3 kilometers south of Minyari Dome. Additionally, three greenfield targets will undergo drill testing.

CEO Roger Mason stated in Tuesday's announcement, "Phase two of the 2023 exploration is geared towards resource growth and greenfield discoveries, with drilling at GEO-01, Tetris, and Pacman targeting rapid, substantial success."

The project places special emphasis on GEO-01, which has already demonstrated significant high-grade gold mineralization in phase one drilling earlier this year, according to the company's statement.

The Tetris and Pacman prospects are located 35 kilometers northeast of Minyari and 30 kilometers to the east, respectively, and exhibit geophysical signatures similar to existing significant deposits in the region.

Antipa's Minyari Dome prospect boasts a 2.6 million ounces gold/copper resource.