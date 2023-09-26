Stocks of the Hour: Lake Resources, Talon Energy, Actinogen Medical

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) has announced a successful completion of the lithium carbonate test program, which is an important milestone towards the completion of DFS. In response,

Lake CEO David Dickson said, “most DLE lithium carbonate announcements are based on a few kilograms of carbonate produced on a lab bench scale unit; we’ve produced more lithium carbonate than most DLE projects under development. This gives us great confidence in our process.” Shares are trading 7.58 per cent higher at 17.75 cents.

Talon Energy (ASX:TPD) has announced that the Walyering gas field development, in which Talon owns 45 per cent, has commenced production. In response, Mr Colby Hauser, Talon’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer commented: “Transitioning from Explorer to Producer has been an important milestone for the business. We look forward to working with Strike and supplying firm gas into our gas sales agreement with Santos.” Shares are trading 1.28 per cent higher at 19.75 cents.

Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW) announced enhancement of the design of the XanaMIA Phase 2b trial in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease to reduce the cost and time to initial results. The current FDA-approved three-arm trial was designed to confirm the safety, pro-cognitive and clinical benefits of Xanamem® and explore two dose levels, in what is called ‘dose-ranging.’ Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.