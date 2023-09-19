Stocks of the Hour: BluGlass, Codrus Minerals, Kula Gold

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has received a custom laser order from a repeat customer. The customer is a leading USA-based research laboratory, who will use BluGlass’ lasers within high-powered scientific applications. In response, BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said, “We are very encouraged to receive this order from an existing laser project customer, as we develop our track-record and progress to larger volume and recurring orders.” Shares are trading flat at 4.2 cents.

Codrus Minerals (ASX:CDR) has announced that widespread clay-hosted REE mineralisation has been intersected in the Company’s first AC drill program at their Karloning REE Project in WA. In response, Managing Director, Shannan Bamforth, said, “The assays have confirmed what we wanted to see – that the shallow mineralization has both scale and grade, substantially upgrading the potential of the Karloning Project.” Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 10.5 cents.

Kula Gold (ASX:KGD) announced that the first hole at the Mustang Lithium Prospect, within the Kirup Lithium Project has been successful in intersecting pegmatites over four intervals. In response, Chief Executive Officer Ric Dawson commented, “the combination of some very encouraging outcrop, geochemistry and geophysics warrants subsurface drilling.” Shares are trading 15.38 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.