September 6, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Live Verdure, Besra Gold, Si6 Metals

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1) has successfully completed $1.68 million placement to fund NPD, retail growth & partnership opportunities. Proceeds of the raising will also enable the Company to progress partnership discussions and conduct further due diligence on prospective partnership and M&A opportunities. Shares are trading 79.35 per cent higher at 16.5 cents.

Besra Gold (ASX:BEZ) announced that follow up drilling confirms Bekajang’s ‘multi-storey’ endowment. In response, Interim Chairman, John Seton, commented: “With unparalleled funding capacity for a junior, we intend to exploit these results with further drilling to identify the source of these exceptional gold grades.” Shares are trading 18.18 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.

Si6 Metals (ASX:SI6) announced that drilling has commenced at flagship Dibete Copper- Gold Project today. The first hole will test the oxidised zone and into the primary zone. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.

