Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) FY23 financial results

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) CEO and Managing Director Garry Crole discusses the group's FY23 financial results.
Topics covered include:
- FY23 financial highlights
- FY23 business highlights
- Group financial snapshot
- Scalable financial model impacted by 2023 challenges
- Sum of parts snapshot
- Direct investments restructured to deliver growth in FY24
- Equity markets impacted by weaker trading conditions
- Professional services grows in tough market
- Licensee services gaining market share
- Adjusted normalised EBITDA (after non-recurring items)
- Outlook
- Track record of generating returns for investors