New world metals investment series showcases leading Australian companies in renewable energy shift

Premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company, Vertical Events, is hosting a New World Metals Investment Series in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

The events will highlight some of the leading Australian companies who are aiming to take advantage of the shift toward renewable energy, and who are making an effort to sustain the environment for future generations.

The events will present a variety of resource companies involved in lithium, graphite, vanadium, cobalt, manganese, magnesium, zinc, nickel, helium, hydrogen, rare earths, and other minerals linked to technology, battery storage, and the transmission of emission-free power.

Here are some of the notable companies presenting across the events.

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS)

Latin Resources is an Australian mineral exploration company operating in South America and Australia.

The company's primary focus is on developing mineral projects that align with global efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions.

Their approach involves discovering and advancing projects that contribute to reducing emissions. The company adheres to high environmental, social, and governance standards.

In South America, Latin Resources concentrates on lithium and copper projects, as these commodities are vital for the growing electric vehicle market. Notably, they have a Lithium Project in Brazil, with a well-defined Mineral Resource Estimate for their Colina Lithium Deposit.

In Australia, the company owns the Cloud Nine Kaolin-Halloysite Deposit, which holds a substantial amount of kaolinized granite. Latin Resources is actively working to accelerate the production of kaolin as a Direct Shipping Ore product from this deposit.

Furthermore, Latin Resources has initiated a three-year research partnership with CRC CARE to explore the use of halloysite in reducing methane emissions from cattle, highlighting their commitment to emissions reduction beyond their immediate mineral projects.

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN)

Galan Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company.

The company's main assets consist of two lithium brine projects, Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and Candelas, both of which are fully owned by Galan. These projects are situated in Argentina on the Hombre Muerto salar, a region known for its significant lithium resources and part of South America's prominent "lithium triangle."

Hombre Muerto West (HMW) stands out for hosting lithium brine deposits with exceptionally high-grade lithium content and minimal impurities compared to other sites in Argentina. Notably, this area is already home to established lithium operations such as El Fenix (operated by Livent Corporation), as well as the Sal de Vida (Allkem) and Sal de Oro (POSCO) lithium projects.

In addition to its Argentine projects, Galan is actively exploring its Greenbushes South lithium project, which is fully owned and located in Western Australia. This project is strategically positioned just about 3 kilometres south of the significant Greenbushes Lithium Mine, a Tier 1 lithium mine known for its substantial lithium production.

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC)

Altech Batteries is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS (“IKTS”) to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery.

Unlike lithium-ion batteries, CERENERGY® batteries are a game-changing option, offering exceptional safety, a lifespan exceeding 15 years, and suitability for extreme temperatures.

These batteries utilise common table salt, avoiding the need for lithium, cobalt, graphite, or copper, which eliminates concerns about fluctuating metal prices and supply chain stability. The joint venture aims to produce the CERENERGY® battery through a 100MWh production facility located in Saxony, Germany.

This facility plans to manufacture 1,000 1MWh CERENERGY® battery GridPacks annually, offering grid storage solutions to the market.

Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS)

Azure Minerals is a Western Australian-focused mineral exploration company.

Azure is pursuing swift growth by focusing on the Andover Project in Western Australia's West Pilbara region. Their primary goal is to evaluate the lithium potential of the project area, while also advancing the nickel sulphide project.

Notably, extensive outcrops of lithium-rich pegmatites containing spodumene have been discovered across a wide area. Surface sampling showed high-grade lithium content of 1% to 5% Li2O. Exploration drilling has also confirmed substantial lithium mineralisation in spodumene-rich pegmatites.

The Company plans to expedite drilling to rapidly assess and define potential lithium resources.

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, LU7’s mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

The Apollo Lithium Project covers 240 km2 and shares a geological region with Corvette and Adina Lithium Projects. Corvette, owned by Patriot Battery Metals, showed high lithium concentrations in drilling. Winsome Resources' Adina Project also reported successful lithium-rich drilling.

Adina South & Adina West Lithium Project is near Winsome Resources' valuable Adina discovery. Jamar Project found significant lithium-rich pegmatites. Margot Lake Lithium Project, in Ontario, is close to major lithium deposits and has confirmed pegmatites.

Lefroy Lithium Project in Australia benefits from Bald Hill and Mt. Marion Mines' proximity, known for quality spodumene and tantalum by-products. Voyager Rare Earth Project, between ABx Group holdings, has REE potential similar to China's simple leaching deposits. Voyager's geological features favour rare earth occurrence.

Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources is an Australian based resources company with a diverse portfolio of mineral projects in Australia, Namibia and Canada.

The Carb Lake REE Project is a large carbonatite deposit located in Canada's Red Lake district, known for mining. Despite its size, it's mostly unexplored, with minimal drilling over the past decades.

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) specializes in developing lithium assets and has notable lithium exploration projects in Quebec's James Bay Region.

The company also holds exclusive exploration rights for the Decelles project. Winsome's Canadian lithium assets offer diversification and exploration potential. The company fully owns the Cancet, Adina, and Sirmac-Clappier projects.

European Metals (ASX:EMH)

European Metals is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancing of the Cinovec Lithium / Tin Project in the Czech Republic – the largest hard rock lithium project in Europe.

The company is dedicated to:

Ensuring a consistent and sustainable supply of lithium hydroxide to Europe's EV/Battery gigafactories

Upholding a strong and favourable ESG profile

Cultivating and extending our strategic partnerships

Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure.

The Corvette Property holds the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, boasting a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 (using a 0.40% Li2O cut-off).

This makes it the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas by contained LCE and among the top 10 globally. The property also contains other unexplored spodumene pegmatite clusters and over 20 km of promising trend yet to be evaluated.

Solis Minerals (ASX:SLM)

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company.

The company owns the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil (24,800ha) and has secured an option for the Jaguar Lithium project in Bahia state, Brazil.

It also holds full ownership of significant IOCG and porphyry copper projects (32,000ha) in southwestern Peru, an area known for high copper production.

