August 16, 2023

Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) – TechKnow Invest Roadshow, August 2023

Steven Yatomi Clarke – CEO and Managing Director – Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing personalised medicine approaches to cancer, including targeted and cellular therapies.

