Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) – Webinar Presentation

August 4, 2023
By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network
James Brennan – CEO – Linius (ASX:LNU) is a video search tool that allows viewers to take full control of their viewing experience by allowing them to 'deep-dive' into content and create personalised compilation videos.