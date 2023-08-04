FNN Content / Shares / Video

August 4, 2023

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) – Webinar Presentation

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

James Brennan – CEO – Linius (ASX:LNU) is a video search tool that allows viewers to take full control of their viewing experience by allowing them to 'deep-dive' into content and create personalised compilation videos.

