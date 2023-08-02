Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Res, Sayona Mining, BCAL Diagnostics, Nova Eye Medical

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) has signed four separate non-binding Letters of Intent with Origin, AGL, EnergyAustralia and Shell Energy Australia to potentially purchase gas from Tamboran’s low-reservoir Beetaloo Basin gas assets for a period of up to 10 – 15 years. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “The initial interest from key East Coast gas buyers for the long-term purchase of Tamboran’s low-reservoir CO2 Beetaloo Basin gas volumes demonstrates gas’ viability and role in the energy transition in Australia.” Shares are trading 3.33 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) announced the first commercial shipment of spodumene concentrate from the North American Lithium operation in Québec, Canada. In response, Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: “We are particularly pleased to make this first shipment in less than two years since NAL’s acquisition in August 2021, reflecting the team’s strong execution capabilities and commitment.” Shares are trading 3.23 per cent higher at 16 cents.

BCAL Diagnostics (ASX:BDX) has received breakthrough results from their Precion US study. The Precion result enables blood samples to be analysed in many commercial laboratories worldwide fast tracking market access and penetration. In response, Jayne Shaw, Executive Chair of BCAL commented “We will continue to work closely with leading scientists and doctors as our science team further optimises the test to make it more cost-effective when it is launched as a patient friendly blood test for detecting breast cancer”. Shares are trading 81.25 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.

Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) announced that following the US launch of iTrack™, total USA sales in the three months to 31 July 2023 were approx. US$2.2 million, up 32% on the prior corresponding period. In response, Managing Director, Tom Spurling, commented: “We will continue to reactivate inactive customer accounts before turning our focus to win new customer accounts in the remainder of the calendar year.” Shares are trading 12 per cent higher at 28 cents.