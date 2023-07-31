FNN Content / Shares / Video

July 31, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: AD1 Holdings, New World Resources, Matsa Resources

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

AD1 Holdings (ASX:AD1) announced that they have renewed their contract with the Victorian Government for one of their software businesses, ApplyDirect, for an additional three years. In response, AD1 CEO, Brendan Kavenagh, commented, “We continue to invest time and resources in improving our platform offerings, tailoring solutions to better support our customers into the future.” Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.

New World Resources (ASX:NWC) announced that exceptional drill have been identified at the Company’s Javelin VMS Project in northern Arizona, USA. In response, New World’s Managing Director, Mike Haynes, commented: “We have defined a very strong, distinct, shallow IP anomaly that lies in the exact position in the geological sequence where we would expect to find VMS mineralisation.” Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.

Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) has executed an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti Australia, which provides AGAA an exclusive three month period to conduct due diligence and to negotiate a potential transaction with Matsa in respect of Matsa’s Lake Carey Gold Project. Shares are trading 11.76 per cent higher at 3.8 cents.

