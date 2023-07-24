Stocks of the Hour: Micro-X, European Metals, Tamboran Resources

Micro-X (ASX:MX1) extends contract with U.S. DHS to test self-screening modules at an airport. In response, Micro-X Inc. Chief Executive Officer of Americas and Chief Scientist, Brian Gonzales, commented: “This contract extension fully funds us to build and test the design of a self-screening checkpoint in real airports, demonstrating the improvements and refining the design with real passenger and operator input.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 14 cents.

European Metals (ASX:EMH) has reached an agreement with the EBRD, in which they will invest €6 million to support the company’s Cinovec project in the Czech Republic. In response, Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman, said: “The EBRD investment aims to fund the project’s pre development work and opens a pathway to potentially securing project financing.” Shares are trading 9.21 per cent higher at 83 cents.

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) has announced that the H&P rig has been mobilised to the Beetaloo Basin for drilling. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said, “[H&P’s] rig brings modern US drilling technology to the Beetaloo Basin, a key first step to achieving material reduction in drilling costs and efficiencies.” Shares are trading 3.13 per cent higher at 16.5 cents.

