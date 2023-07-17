Impending copper shortage spurs global demand, Australia poised for benefits

In recent times, discussions about an imminent copper shortage have been circulating, fuelled by the growing demand for the red metal in the pursuit of global net-zero emissions.

Copper, known for its exceptional conductivity, holds a vital position in various industries, contributing to the enduring strength of its demand.

Australia, with the world's second-highest known copper reserves, is poised to reap the benefits of the increased demand for copper.

The country stands as a potential key supplier in meeting the rising global copper requirements.

Examining the supply side of the equation, geopolitical factors, particularly the war in Ukraine, have disrupted global supply chains, affecting copper production.

Russia, with comparable copper production to Australia, faces sanctions that have impacted global copper trade. Simultaneously, Europe's efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas have led to a surge in copper demand for renewable energy applications, putting further strain on supply.

China, accounting for over 50% of global copper demand, remains a significant player in the copper market.

Any disruption to business relations with China could have significant implications for copper prices, given its substantial influence on the market.

Although inventories are already tight, the anticipated copper shortfall may remain several months away.

Miners are expected to bring additional supply online as prices become more attractive. While challenges may arise along the way, the abundance of global copper reserves suggests that this story is likely to unfold as a gradual growth narrative rather than a sudden upheaval.

Nevertheless, ample opportunities exist within this landscape.

As copper volumes increase, larger players in the industry may further enhance their efficiency and size.

Consolidation within the sector may also occur as major players seek to establish a dominant market position.

Additionally, a growing market could spur innovation in both mining and production processes, as well as in the diverse range of end-use applications for copper.

As the demand for copper continues to surge, the industry's dynamics are expected to undergo transformations.

With Australia's substantial copper reserves, the country is well-positioned to capitalise on the global copper demand, while the market as a whole navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by this valuable commodity.