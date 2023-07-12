Investment in critical metals rises as supply chain concerns grow

Growing concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities and the need for critical metals and minerals have fuelled increased investment in these resources.

Policymakers, investors, and market participants are grappling with the complexities of categorising critical metals, developing policy responses, and navigating economic realities.

The historical significance of critical metals dates back to World War II when securing strategic resources became crucial.

Today, the definition of criticality varies among nations, considering factors such as supply disruption risk and economic importance. Achieving consensus on categorisation remains a challenge, leading to diverse lists of critical minerals.

Recognising the need for policy responses to manage supply risks, governments have accelerated their efforts.

The number of critical metals policies has surged, especially over the past five years, driven by geopolitical tensions and the imperative to decarbonise the global economy.

Nations are establishing strategic stockpiles, coordinating with allies, and promoting domestic supply through public funding and downstream value addition initiatives.

While policy measures aim to address supply security, profitability in critical metal mines remains a challenge. Market prices often fail to align with criticality assumptions, as supply-demand dynamics influence metal pricing.

Developing and operating critical mineral mines entail significant risks and complexities, exacerbated by global inflation.

Nonetheless, the interest in critical metals persists, reflecting the acknowledgment of supply chain vulnerabilities and the strategic importance of these resources.

The push for secure access to critical minerals aligns with the goals of decarbonisation and energy transition.

Investors and nations must closely monitor mine development, demand dynamics, and policy responses to strike a balance between supply efficiency and security.

The tension between global supply chain efficiency and localised supply procurement remains a critical consideration for policymakers and market participants.

As nations endeavour to diversify their supply sources and mitigate risks associated with critical metals, the economic realities of developing these mines and securing profitable operations become paramount.

The profitability of critical metal mines hinges on factors such as geographical endowments, existing processing infrastructure, and technical capabilities.

Investors in the space must remain vigilant, recognising that criticality designation alone does not guarantee profitability.

The evolving dynamics of mine development, demand patterns, and policy responses require careful scrutiny to navigate the complexities of the critical metals market successfully.

As geopolitical tensions persist and global economies strive for decarbonisation, the significance of critical metals and minerals will only continue to grow.

Balancing supply security, profitability, and sustainability in this sector is a vital task for governments, investors, and market participants seeking to secure access to these critical resources.