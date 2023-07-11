All sectors higher: ASX up 0.97% at noon

Australia’s share market is on track to break a four-day losing streak, with the S&P/ASX 200 index rising 0.97 per cent higher to 7,071.90 at noon.

All sectors are experiencing gains, with technology, property, discretionary, and materials leading the way. Among the large-cap companies, lithium, gold, and base metals miners are performing well, along with property advertising and technology firms.

The index has remained near its intraday high, providing reassurance. However, trading volume is light as global markets await US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data overnight.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 70 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.68 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Health Care, up 0.52 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR), trading 3.65 per cent higher at $2.84. It is followed by shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and REA Group (ASX:REA).

The worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), trading 1.8 per cent lower at $5.99. It is followed by shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT) and Amcor plc (ASX:AMC).

Asian markets

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday, tracking moves on Wall Street as U.S. markets snapped a three-day losing streak.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.53%, while the Topix saw a smaller gain of 0.23%.

South Korea’s Kospi led gains in the region among benchmark indexes, gaining 1.23%, while the Kosdaq was up 1.52%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index extended its gains from Monday, rising 0.75%, while mainland Chinese markets were also all up. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.21% and the Shenzhen Component was up marginally.

Company news

Altech Batteries (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) has engaged the Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO), for a green accreditation of the CERENERGY® battery and project. The Company has previously sought CICERO’s accreditation for its Silumina Anodes TM project, which received a “Light Green” rating. Shares are trading flat at 9 cents.

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) has identified a significant expansion to the lithium footprint following recent drilling at its key Moblan Lithium Project in Quebec. MD Brett Lynch commented, “these latest results have encouraged us to proceed directly to a definitive feasibility study, targeting completion by November.” Shares are trading 4.17 per cent higher at 18.8 cents.

Si6 Metals (ASX:SI6) will expand on its “supply-critical metals” exploration portfolio and add 10 licences from Foxfire Metals in Brazil. Executive Director Mr. Jim Malone, commented, “By partnering up with Foxfire, Si6 will also inherit an experienced and skilled team that has been in Brazil for over 10 years and brings significant on-ground experience and expertise.” Shares are trading 14.3 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1930.90 an ounce.

Iron ore is 3.7 per cent lower at US$105.40 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.82 US cents.