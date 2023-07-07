FNN Content / Shares / Video

July 7, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: GreenTech Metals, Golden Deeps, Noble Helium

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

GreenTech Metals (ASX:GRE) has encountered high-grade lithium at its Ruth Well Project in WA. Executive Director Thomas Reddicliffe commented: “We believe the consistency of the grades over a now 7.5km strike is evidence of a large mineralising system and underscores the prospectivity of this pegmatite zone.” Shares are trading 24.11 per cent higher at 69.5 cents.

Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) has identified high-value germanium and gallium rare earth elements at the Nosib deposit in Namibia. CEO Jon Dugdale commented: “Metallurgical concentrate testwork is close to completion, which will allow the company to finalise a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nosib.” Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.

Noble Helium (ASX:NHE) has secured a rig from Marriott Drilling Group for the North Rukwa drilling campaign. CEO and Co-Founder Justyn Wood commented: “The rig will immediately mobilise to our first site to start drilling at North Rukwa as planned in September.” Shares are trading 9.76 per cent higher at 22.5 cents.

About Finance News Network

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Aurora Metals leaves $170m in debts

Twitter rival Threads amasses 10 million users in 7 hours

US private sector jobs more than double estimates

Strap in: Birkenstock considers $9bn IPO

Gold expected to stay strong for remainder of 2023

Morning Report: US stocks fall after better-than-expected jobs data