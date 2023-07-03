Stocks of the Hour: Lumos Diagnostics, Kuniko, Asra Minerals, Sunstone Metals

Lumos Diagnostics (ASX:LDX) has received FDA clearance for its FebriDx product, which can rapidly differentiate viral from bacterial infections at point of care. Doug Ward, CEO commented, “With this clearance in hand, we anticipate securing our first commercial orders in the US before the end of calendar year 2023.” Shares are trading 336.36 per cent higher at 4.9 cents.

Kuniko (ASX:KNI) has received a $7.8m equity investment from Stellantis, a world-leading automaker and provider of mobility solutions. In return, Stellantis will acquire a 19.99 per cent stake in Kuniko. The companies have also agreed on an offtake term sheet, according to which Stellantis has secured 35 per cent of future nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate from Kuniko’s Norwegian projects. Antony Beckmand, Kuniko’s CEO, commented: “Together with Stellantis, we eagerly anticipate working hand in hand to achieve exploration success, move towards production, and make meaningful contributions to the growth and advancement of the European battery industry.” Shares are trading 38.95 per cent higher at 59.75 cents.

Asra Minerals (ASX:ASR) has released final assay results from the company’s Yttria project in WA. These results confirm high-value deposits of rare earth elements. MD Rob Longley commented, “We’re thrilled that these consistent near-surface results… are further raising Yttria’s potential value.” Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) has announced high grade gold and silver results from the company’s project in Southern Ecuador. MD Malcolm Norris said: “Bramaderos Project has every potential to be a 10Moz district with multiple deposits within 4km of one another.” Shares are trading 7.69 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.