ASX ends 0.1% higher to close the week up 1.5%

The S&P/ASX 200 index increased by 0.1 per cent to reach 7203.30. Over the course of the week, it saw a rise of 1.5 per cent, and for the quarter, it recorded a 0.4 per cent increase.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 4 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 5.25 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 40.5 points.

The SPI futures are up 26 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 0.83 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Consumer Staples, down 0.38 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), closing 2.39 per cent higher at $6.00. It was followed by shares in Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) and Infratil (ASX:IFT).

The worst-performing large cap was Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL), closing 1.5 per cent lower at $35.57. It was followed by shares in Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.22 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.09 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0 per cent.

Company news

Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) has entered into an agreement with IACX Energy. Under the agreement, IACX will supply and operate a helium plant for the provision of helium recovery services. Blue Star will pay a monthly fee. MD and CEO Trent Spry commented: “As well as delivering significant de-risking benefits in terms of upfront capital… adopting this pathway has also eliminated any requirement for Blue Star to commit to price concession offtake agreements. The result is that we can target the premium pricing available in short-term US contract markets and spot sales.” Shares closed 19 per cent higher at 2.5 cents.

Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS; OTCQX:MNSEF; FSE:U1P) has executed a Letter of Intent for Phase 1 of its anode active materials commercialisation facility in the US. Con Hoursalas, Group Communications Manager, commented: "The selection of a suitable site holds great significance as it is a milestone in satisfying our customer’s agreement announced in February this year. We look forward with excitement in sharing further details in our next update.” Shares closed 3.7 per cent higher at 14 cents.

Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) has secured a $4.6 billion agreement with the Queensland government for its train production initiative. Chief executive Peter Tompkins said, “Our industry-leading engineering and maintenance practices will be applied in the delivery of the next generation of Queensland’s passenger train fleet.” Shares closed 4.3 per cent higher at $4.11.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,912.80 an ounce.

Light crude is trading $0.06 higher at US$69.92 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.24 US cents.