The Week that Was: May 15-19, 2023

Monday 15 May, 2023

Execs On Board with Newmont-Newcrest Deal

Newmont didn’t need all of its extra week of due diligence to nail down its all-paper $US17.8 billion dollar takeover of Newcrest Mining.

Tuesday 16 May, 2023

No Respect Shown for Elders after Profit Slump

Elders shares slumped more than 14% to a new 52-week low at one stage on Monday in the wake of a 46% slide in interim earnings and reduced dividend.

When Politics and Debt Don’t Mix

As concern mounts over the looming U.S. debt ceiling, Jim Cielinski and Garrett Strum from JH discuss the implications for financial markets.

Trading Tidbits: PGH, IVC

A mixed bag in Monday’s ASX session, with Pact Group taking a big hit on a profit warning and TPG coming back for another bite of the InvoCare cherry.

Aristocrat Itching to Have a Flutter Online

Four days before its interim result, gaming machine company Aristocrat Leisure has made another attempt to get deeper into the online real money gaming business.

Gold Payday on Fed’s Gamble

Consistently meeting expectations is an important driver of what VanEck’s Joe Foster expects will eventually be a rerating of gold equities.

Local Goldies Lining Up for Newmont Offcasts

There’s an enormous chance for Australian miners to get global scale by positioning themselves to buy mines Newmont wants to flick after it takes control of Newcrest.

ABx Announces 50% Upgrade to Rare Earths Project (video)

ABx Group CEO / MD Dr Mark Cooksey discusses the company’s exploration program and its plays for a scoping study and a pilot plant.

Wednesday 17 May, 2023

$60m Needed to Stage this Case of Appen Stance

Struggling techie Appen is looking for $60 million from institutions and ordinary shareholders in what could be a final effort to remain viable.

Record Sales for Hardies but Tide May Have Turned

Building products multi-national James Hardie has reported record sales for the year to March 31 but warned of a slowdown in the current June quarter.

No Doubt Now that China’s Economy Has Hit the Wall

China’s final data for the month covering retail sales and (especially property) investment put beyond any doubt that the economy remains in a very low gear.

Why Railroads Are an Attractive Investment (video)

Magellan AM’s Yathavan Suthaharan discusses why railroads are an attractive infrastructure investment and what the hype is around PSR.

Genesis Ticks Up Bid for St. Barbara’s Leonora Assets

Genesis Minerals has slightly sweetened its bid to buy St Barbara’s gold mining assets in the Leonora district of WA’s eastern Goldfields.

QX Resources Signs Letter of Intent with Liberty Lithium (video)

QX Resources MD Steve Promnitz discusses the company’s letter of intent with Liberty Lithium, the advantages of the project and the timeline ahead.

Thursday 18 May, 2023

The Attraction to Quality in International Investing

International investing inspires Australian investors to allocate their wealth to household names such as Google and Apple, while also diversifying their portfolios.

How ChatGPT Can Liberate Investment Analysts

For investment firms, AI can help execute many menial functions to free up analysts for deeper research dives, armed with more information than they could ever process alone.

Incitec Slammed after On the Nose Half-Yearly

Incitec Pivot shares fell 10% at one stage yesterday after revealing a weak performance in its fertilisers business for the six months to March 21.

Mr. Electric’s Turbo-Charged Mouth Redlining Again

A busy annual meeting for Tesla on Tuesday has seen CEO Elon Musk reveal a gloomy outlook for much of the global economy while talking up his company’s prospects.

UMG Holds Still, Awaits Word from French Suitor

United Malt Group released an interim result within range of April’s trading update, but again there’s no dividend to be paid to shareholders.

Fixed Income Hits its Stride

The current environment is offering both attractive yields over medium-term investment horizons and good diversifying potential as the cycle turns.

Market Morsels: GAP, BST

News from the industrials side of the market yesterday with shades-maker Gale Pacific and discount retailer Best and Less each disappointing the market.

50x LNG: Searching for Helium in Tanzania (video)

Noble Helium CEO Justyn Wood discusses the demand for and pricing of helium, the geology of the company’s project in Tanzania, plans for helium transport and outlook.

Friday 19 May, 2023

It isn’t Over Yet

Equities fundamentals remain poor. Inflation is too high for comfort and the cracks in economies are becoming wider. Schroders’ Simon Doyle is bracing for trouble.

Xero Shares Back in Triple Figures after Strong Result

The arrival of accounting software giant Xero’s 2022-23 annual results yesterday brought with it news that sent the shares back over the $100 mark.

No Direction Home for RBA from Jobs Data

No rate rise pressure on the RBA from either Wednesday’s Wage Price Index or Thursday’s April labour force figures – but no respite, either.

Quantum Computing Set to Disrupt Industry

GAM Investments’ David Goodman explores the disruptive potential of quantum technology across sectors such as finance, healthcare and cybersecurity.

Nufarm Looking Like the Cream of the Crop

Unlike other rural sector companies operating, Nufarm seems to have had an almost trouble-free past six months to March with revenue, earnings and dividend all up.

Bridge Street Bites: AAC, KMD

Positive spins from the country’s biggest beef operator and the erstwhile Kathmandu, with both ending higher in Thursday’s trading session.

Netflix – Market Leaders in Putting on a Show

In early 2022, PM Capital’s Enhanced Yield Fund made an investment in the senior bonds of global streaming giant and pioneer Netflix – here’s why.