Carbon Down, Harden Up

In our travels we visited three of the five largest solar states in the US — Florida, North Carolina and Arizona. In the majority of US states, solar is the lowest cost generation source. Despite regulatory and supply chain problems in 2022, solar still accounted for 50% of all new generation in the US 15 . The decline in battery costs and IRA subsidy switch from ITC 16 to PTC 17 will only enhance solar’s status as the leading renewable resource. Utilities in jurisdictions with strong solar resources can decarbonise their generation fleets at a quicker pace, owing to the lower impact on customer bills. Solar also has the advantage of low construction risk. To quote one utility CEO “Building solar farms is like building Lego”.

Source: NREL.

Andrew: We see little doubt that solar is going to be a must have for years to come, just like a Harry Styles album for Sophie.

Energy midstream exporting its way to growth

While utilities and railroads are benefiting from US onshoring18, North American energy midstream growth is being driven by the exporting of natural gas, refined oil, NGLs19 and LPG20. As Russia, China and Iran seek to create a multipolar world order and reduce engagement with the developed world, North America’s abundance of hydrocarbons sees it expanding its role in global energy markets. New investment in the energy midstream sector is mostly focused on export opportunities combined with higher demand from utilities for new gas fired power plants (to replace old coal plants).

Despite spiking natural gas prices in late 2022, political and commercial interest in building new pipelines remains low, reducing the risk of expensive new projects. The only place we see greenfield21 energy midstream projects are in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Most investments are brownfield22 expansions of existing midstream facilities which have the benefit of lower costs, less approval requirements and fewer NIMBY23 issues.

Sophie: Not wanting to be caught napping (like Andrew on a train or plane), midstream companies are expanding their natural gas infrastructure to capture growing export demand.

Digital infrastructure

Wireless towers, data centers, small cells and fiber are the infrastructure that enables the digital economy. With the 5G rollout from the big 3 US carriers about 50% complete, there appears to be a slowdown in 2023 with expectations of a pick-up again in 202424. Conversations with management indicated that 5G is suffering from the absence of a compelling customer or industrial use requiring greater network investment at present. As a wireless tower CFO stated “Lack of a true ‘must have’ 5G application means carriers don’t need to spend”. Demand for small cells appears to be increasing in 2023 while data centers seem to have escaped the cutbacks seen across much of the technology sector.

Andrew: Sophie cannot wait for 5G rollout to be completed so her TikTok algorithm can load even faster

Fun facts from the road

In 2022, there were 163 physical attacks on the US power grid, an increase of 77% from the prior year25. These attacks were due to a mix of vandalism, terrorism and criminal activity.

One waste company we met with said it is cheaper for them to hire an MBA into a finance role than a truck driver in Houston.

A North American E&P company we met noted that at its oil drilling rigs, 7 out of 8 new hires do not last longer than one month.

A uranium pellet the size of a gummy bear can be used to generate the same amount of energy as 1 ton of coal, 149 gallons of oil or 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas26.

US airports and airlines were very full, but great to see improved retail offerings post COVID at many airports.

Sydney Airport duty free was out of stock of many different types of whisky. Unprecedented.

Andrew did more shopping than Sophie (by a landslide).

FOOTNOTES

1 Contracts between a natural gas producer and a buyer that specifies the terms of sale for a predetermined amount of natural gas over a specified period of time.

2 An economic system that aims to minimise waste and maximise the use of resources by keeping materials and products in use for as long as possible.

3 For illustrative purposes only. Reference to specific securities (if any) is included for the purpose of illustration only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the same. All securities mentioned herein may or may not form part of the holdings of First Sentier Investors’ portfolios at a certain point in time, and the holdings may change over time.

4 Return On Equity is a measure of profitability for utilities. A high ROE generally indicates that the utility is generating a strong profit, compared to the amount of equity invested, while a low ROE suggests the opposite.

16 Investment Tax Credit

17 Production Tax Credit

18 Companies moving production or business processes from overseas to within their home country.

19 Natural Gas Liquids

20 Liquefied Petroleum Gas

21 Land that has yet to be developed

22 Land that has previously been built on

23 “Not In My Back Yard”: opposition by residents to proposed developments in their local area.

