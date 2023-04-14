The Week that Was: April 10-14, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 11 April, 2023

AI Solutions for Large-Scale Surveillance Networks

icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) CEO and Managing Director Matt Macfarlane discusses recent contracts and the company’s new surveillance software.

Wednesday 12 April, 2023

Magellan March 2023 Financial Sector Update (video)

Magellan AM Portfolio Manager Alan Pullen provides a timely update on the financials sector in light of the recent volatility we’ve seen with banks in the US and Europe.

Chinese Economy Remains Stubbornly Sluggish

Despite the clear impact of the re-opening of the Chinese economy on its huge manufacturing and service sectors, inflation figures released Tuesday tell a very different story.

Evolution Buoyant Despite Ernest Henry Dampener

A positive update from Evolution Mining Tuesday even with the loss of thousands of ounces of gold and thousands of tonnes of copper from its still damp Ernest Henry mine.

Newmont Sweetens the Newcrest Pot

The chances of Newcrest Mining falling to foreign control rose on Tuesday after Newmont recast the terms of its February bid, effectively boosting it to a smidge under $A30 billion.

Cost Easing the Key Data from NAB Survey

NAB’s March business conditions and confidence survey could be enough to encourage the RBA to leave its hands off the interest rate lever despite ongoing resilience around the economy.

Altech Launches New Grid Storage Battery Design (video)

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) CFO Martin Stein discusses the company’s GridPack batteries for the renewable energy storage market and progress with the CERENERGY project.

Affordable Community Living for Downsizing Homeowners (video)

Lifestyle Communities (ASX: LIC) CFO Darren Rowland provides an introduction to the company, discussing business model and service, market positioning and growth opportunities.

Thursday 13 April, 2023

Québec Setting the Pace for Electrification

Tal Lomnitzer from Janus Henderson Investors explains why Québec has all the right elements to supply the critical and strategic materials for electrification and decarbonisation.

Glencore Tightens Screws on Teck Bid

Glencore’s move on Teck Resources is getting interesting with a cash component added to the previously all-share offer placing extra pressure on Teck to delay a key shareholder meeting.

Buffett, Berkshire Continue China-Japan Pivot

Two contrasting investment decisions this week show that Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway empire are far more comfortable with Japan as the risks in China continue to increase.

Westgold Remains Confident of Meeting Guidance

Westgold provided an early gold production update Wednesday, and remains confident of reaching the top end of its 2022-23 guidance after a solid effort in the three months to March.

Poor Quarter Sees Whitehaven Cut Forecasts

Whitehaven Coal warned Wednesday that a weak production performance in the March quarter had forced it to cut its 2022-23 output and sales guidance by upwards of 10%.

Bad Policy and Unintended Consequences

Rob Almeida from MFS Investment Management expects the stress caused by the unwinding of years of bad monetary policy will create significant alpha opportunities.

Investing in Large-Format Retail Property (video)

Newmark Capital Managing Director Chris Langford discusses the group’s portfolio, investment philosophy, results, strategy, the recent share buyback, and the outlook for the REIT sector.

Friday 14 April, 2023

The Trouble with Interest Rates

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard explores how, undeterred by the transatlantic banking crisis, policymakers’ focus on inflation and rates will hamper short-term market progress.

US Forecasters Get a Bad Case of the Gloomies

America’s March quarter earnings season kicks off tonight and, US financial data company FactSet believe investors should be worried about the gloomiest outlook in 17 years.

CPI Data Offers No Clear Way Forward for Fed

Like the March job numbers there was just enough in the US consumer price index data overnight to justify both another quarter of a percent rate hike from the US Fed or a pause.

Job Market Seemingly Impervious to Rate Rises

Strong March labour force data released yesterday means the RBA and Federal Treasury will be waiting a while longer for the lagged impact of the rate rises to catch up to the jobs market.

Chinese Exports a Green Blip in a Sea of Red

An unexpected surge in Chinese exports in March doesn’t alter the reality of a weak domestic economy as underlined earlier this week by more deflation in consumer and producer prices.