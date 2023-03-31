ASX closes 0.78% higher to wrap up a solid week of trading

by Peter Milios

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.78 per cent higher at 7,177.80, led by the materials sector, which saw BHP Group’s (ASX:BHP) shares rise by 2.5 per cent.

Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) had the best-performing stock with an 8.9 per cent surge.

On the other hand, the energy sector performed poorly, with Woodside Energy’s (ASX:WDS) shares dropping by 1.5 per cent and Lake Resources’ (ASX:LKE) shares plunging 5.3 per cent. Iron ore futures traded slightly higher on the Singapore index, up by 0.2 per cent to US$125.55 ($187.11) a tonne.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 44 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 10 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 38.25 points.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 63 points when the market next opens.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Materials, up 1.88 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 0.84 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG), closing 4.07 per cent higher at $22.49. It was followed by shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).

The worst-performing large cap was Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL), closing 2.19 per cent lower at $3.13. It was followed by shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) and Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS).

Asian markets

Japan’s Nikkei has gained 1.10 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has gained 0.79 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite has gained 0.73 per cent.

Company news

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX, ASX:NVX) announced that it has agreed to establish a joint venture with TAQAT to develop and produce anode materials for electric vehicle and energy storage system batteries in the Middle East and North Africa. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX commented, “We believe the joint venture will enhance our financial strength and profitability by both driving revenues and accessing cost competitive, quality feedstock for projects outside of North America.” Shares closed 9.4 per cent higher at $1.28.

Immutep (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announced yesterday the expansion of their triple combination therapy in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer. Prof. Dr. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran of the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF and lead investigator noted: “We’re thrilled to expand the trial population for this triple combination therapy, which has demonstrated promising efficacy and safety in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer patients.” Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt, said: “We are grateful for the long-standing support of Dr. Al-Batran and the entire team at IKF. Our valuable relationship with this world-class institution has uncovered many positive attributes of efti and continues to help us cost-effectively advance this novel immunotherapy for patients with advanced solid tumours, including 1st line non-small cell lung cancer.” Shares closed 3.8 per cent lower at 26 cents.

Sayona (ASX:SYA) and Piedmont Lithium have announced the successful restart of the NAL project in Quebec. The restart was completed on time and on budget Piedmont’s President and CEO Keith Phillips added, “This marks an exciting milestone not only for Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining, but the North American market for which we are working to supply critical lithium resources.” Shares closed 2.4 per cent lower at 20 cents.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,982.60 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.3 per cent higher at US$128.00 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.28 per cent rise.

Light crude is trading $0.05 lower at US$74.32 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.14 US cents.