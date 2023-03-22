Stocks of the Hour: TBN, HHR, AKO

Tamboran (ASX:TBN) has successfully completed the 25-stage stimulation program at the Amungee 2H well in the 38.75 per cent owned and operated EP 98 permit of the Beetaloo Basin. In response, MD and CEO, Joel Riddle commented, “The team delivered a significant increase in sand into the shale formation, when compared to the T2H and T3H wells in the non-operated EP 161 permit.” Shares are trading 4.76 per cent higher at 22 cents.

Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) has announced that an agreement has been reached with Shell UK, which sets out key commercial terms to transport and process Hartshead’s Phase I gas production to UK sales point. Shell and Hartshead as respective Operators will now progress to conclude full-termed binding agreements for the offtake. Shares are trading 7.89 per cent higher at 4.1 cents.

Akora Resources (ASX:AKO) has announced that DSO infill drilling results have confirmed significant areas and intercepts of high-grade iron mineralisation. In response, MD and CEO, Paul Bibby commented: “Substantial at surface intercepts grading above 63% iron appear to be suitable for lump and fines direct ship ore.” Shares are trading 17.24 per cent higher at 17 cents