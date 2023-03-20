Stocks of the Hour: TMK, ABX, TIE, BRB, EV1

TMK Energy (ASX:TMK) has announced a milestone cooperation and electricity offtake agreement has been signed with MAK mining operator. MAK will purchase the electricity generated from produced gas from the three well Pilot Production Well Program. In response, TMK’s CEO Mr. Brendan Stats commented: “Close cooperation between MAK and TMK will be mutually beneficial allowing for significant efficiencies and the ability to better utilise the valuable resources of produced water and produced gas.” Shares are trading 13.33 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) announced that their Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate has more than tripled in their Deep Leads project in Tasmania. In response, ABx Group Managing Director and CEO Mark Cooksey said: “Adding to our excitement are the pending assays from our latest drilling, which in some cases have intersected REE zones greater than 30m thick ending in mineralisation.” Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 12 cents.

Tietto (ASX:TIE) has announced they have completed process plant commissioning and ramped up to full production at their Abujar Gold Mine in West Africa. Since 15th February 2023, the mine has operated on grid power, with the process plant performing well on oxide ore, processing more than 11,000 dry tons per day on wet oxide material. Shares are trading 14.3 per cent higher at 64 cents.

Breaker Resources (ASX:BRB) announced that Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) has made a takeover offer for the Company. Breaker shareholders will receive an implied offer price of $0.40 per share, equating to 1 Ramelius share for every 2.82 Breaker shares held. Shares are trading 32.8 per cent higher at 38.5 cents.

Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX:EV1) has announced that their updated DFS confirms Chilalo as a standout high margin, low capex and development-ready graphite project. Evolution Managing Director, Phil Hoskins commented, "I couldn't be more excited by what 2023 holds in store for Evolution's shareholders as we strategically assess the financing and development options available to us." Shares are trading 14.7 per cent higher at 29.25 cents

