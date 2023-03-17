The Week that Was: March 13-17, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 14 March, 2023

US Moves Swiftly to Plug Banking Leaks

The Biden administration and regulators have found a clever way to make the US financial system fund its own stabilisation in the wake of the closure of three banks.

Tech Talk: The most interesting things in Tech (video)

Alphinity Investment Management’s Trent Masters recaps the key events that affected global markets in early 2023 and discusses the implications of AI such as ChatGPT on companies.

Evolution Looking a Little Washed Out

The big rain event across much of Queensland has claimed another mine with Evolution Mining revealing a six-week shutdown at its Ernest Henry operation in the northwest of the state.

Is the Aussie Residential Market Bottoming?

A stall in national house price declines while interest rates keep climbing has sparked yet another national debate on whether or not the Australian residential market has bottomed.

Swiss Central Bank Nowhere Near Neutral Enough

The surge in inflation and subsequent rate rises have triggered massive unrealised losses among the world’s central banks, with the the Swiss National Bank one of the worst-hit.

China Opts for Status Quo with PBOC Chief

Chinese President Xi broke with convention over the weekend, reappointing Yi Gang as the head of the People’s Bank of China despite him recently having attained retirement age.

Wednesday 15 March, 2023

Gold Glitters Anew in Troubled Times

Suddenly gold is back in favour as a hedge for nervy investors when other parts of the financial markets step out of line, as has been the case these past few days.

Black Cat Looking to Make its Own Luck

Black Cat Syndicate is moving closer to a decision on whether to restart mining at the Paulsens prospect in WA’s Pilbara after announcing a new round of solid-looking diamond assays.

Rate Rise Deals Another Blow to Confidence

Three key bank-led surveys for February gave mixed readings on business conditions, confidence and consumer sentiment on Tuesday in the wake of the RBA’s 10th rate rise.

Three Scenarios for Investors to Consider in 2023

The likelihood of recession has moderated but remains a possibility. Perpetual’s Michael O’Dea looks at three possible scenarios and their implications for portfolio construction.

Kelsian’s Wheels Going Round and Round

Adelaide-based Kelsian Group is set to enter the huge US tourism and transport market via the acquisition of coaches and charter bus business All Aboard America! Holdings.

Plenty of Positive Signs Emerging for Capricorn

Capricorn Metals has reported higher December half earnings after a solid final three months of the year and says it is on track to meet guidance for the year to the end of this June.

Imdex Provides Exposure to Growth in Global Mining Sector

Kevin Bertoli from PM Capital takes a closer look at Imdex, a mining-technology company focussed on achieving higher margins, production innovation and acquisitions.

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) Provides Update on Strategic Focus (video)

Lake Resources MD / CEO David Dickson discusses the company’s focus over the last half, building a new team, Lake’s technology partner Lilac Solutions, offtake agreements and more.

Thursday 16 March, 2023

What Investors Need Understand about the S&P/ASX200

12 months on from the market consolidation of BHP and funds that track the largest Australian companies may not be delivering the diversification objective investors target.

Jobs Strength Becoming a Catch-22 for the RBA

Jobs growth looked solid in the early weeks of February, according to the latest ABS payroll data, suggesting today’s labour force data could also meet bullish expectations.

How Will SVB’s Demise Impact Technology Stocks?

Janus Henderson Portfolio Manager Richard Clode discusses the collapse this week of SVB and unpicks some of the more likely implications for the technology sector.

Onward and Upward for the Fed after CPI Data

February’s US CPI data coming in line with expectations means US interest rates will rise again next week – unless another bank or a big holder of bonds falls over in the meantime.

Big Bell Keeps on Ringing Louder for Westgold

Westgold Resources continues to get encouraging exploration results from its flagship Big Bell mine in WA as it ponders whether to expand downward or outward.

Chinese Economy Still Struggling to Find its Feet

If January and February’s economic data is any guide, the first two months of China’s re-opening after more than two years of Covid lockdowns have been, at best, an uneven experience.

Friday 17 March, 2023

The Future of Our Food Supply

42% of the global population could not afford a healthy diet in 2020, yet we are still seeing record levels of waste, with 14% of food produced globally lost between harvest and retail.

Lifeline Allows Star to Keep on Punting Along

Casino operator Star Entertainment Group has secured its $800 million lifeline which will allow it to continue trading into the upcoming NSW State Election and, hopefully, beyond.

The Delicate Art of Juggling Kittens and Chainsaws

Normally jobs data as strong as we got for February would be enough to send the RBA yanking the half a per cent lever for its cash rate – but these are anything but normal times.

For Now, Central Bank Has Credit Suisse’s Back

Troubled bank Credit Suisse will borrow up to $US54b from the Swiss central bank and buy back a big chunk of its debt in an attempt to boost its liquidity and calm investors.

RBNZ May Well Have Overplayed its Hand

New Zealand might be the first major economy where economic growth has been battered into contraction by overaggressive tactics in the battle against persistently high inflation.