Stocks of the Hour: NEU, MMI, MEI

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) has announced that they have received an FDA approval for their DAYBUE product, which is the first approved treatment for Rett syndrome. In response, Neuren CEO Jon Pilcher commented: “this is a transforming milestone that places us in a position to make the most of the opportunities ahead of us, as we work with the communities to make a difference in four other neurodevelopmental disorders.” Shares are trading over 19 per cent higher at $9.13.

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) announced that it has entered into a facility agreement with Nebari Partners for a financing facility of up to US$30 million. In response, Simon Wensley, CEO & Managing Director of Metro, stated: “It is a testament to the strong fundamentals of the Bauxite Hills Mine expansion, positions Metro to deliver greater volumes of bauxite to its customers at a time of rising bauxite prices.” Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI) announced that the Definitive Agreement with Togni Group for the acquisition of the Rare Earths rights comprising the Caldeira Project has been signed. Dr Andrew Tunks Meteoric’s Director said, “In this process, Togni and Meteoric have developed extremely strong ties which now enables Meteoric to leverage Togni’s remarkable 112-year history of mining in the area to fast track our efforts.” Shares are trading 2.2 per cent higher at 12 cents.