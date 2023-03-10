The Week that Was: March 6-10, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 6 March, 2023

WT Financial Group Discusses Half-Year Results (video)

Keith Cullen, Founder and Managing Director of WT Financial Group Limited discusses the company’s half-year results, touching on highlights across their range of products.

Tuesday 7 March, 2023

4D Trip Insights: Americas

4D Infrastructure’s Trip Insights series continues as Global Portfolio Manager Sarah Shaw shares experiences from her recent visit to Mexico and North America in January 2023.

Core Lithium Jumps 6% on Finniss Upgrade

Core Lithium shares had a nice little run up on Monday, jumping 6% after it more than doubled the mineral resource for part of its Finniss lithium project in the Northern Territory.

RBA Set to Keep Calm and Tighten On

The RBA is expected to lift the cash rate by another 0.25% today, even though there is clear evidence the economy is slowing and consumer spending and incomes are weakening.

BYD Streets Ahead of Tesla in Latest NEV Sales Data

BYD moved further ahead of Tesla in the huge and competitive Chinese New Energy Vehicle market in February, although both reported rebounds in NEV sales over that period.

Huge Raising the Only Solution for Bravura’s Woes

Existing shareholders in Bravura Solutions face a massive dilution as the company looks to save itself via a $80 million fundraising that will boost issued capital by 81%.

Wednesday 8 March, 2023

Canada Clamps Down on Chinese Mining Investment

Those who moaned after the FIRB Northern Minerals decision should look at Canada, where foreign investment in the resources sector – especially from China – is facing greater scrutiny.

InvoCare Comes to Life on Private Equity Bid

Shares in InvoCare – owner of White Lady Funerals, Simplicity Funerals and Le Pine – jumped 37% on Tuesday in early trading after a buyout proposal from US private equity group TPG.

A Reality Check for Tech?

Platinum’s Alex Barbi and Jimmy Su share their insights on finding opportunities in the tech sector, which suffered a significant setback in 2022 after two years of bubble-like valuations.

Musk’s Rare Earths Rant Drowns Out Price Cut Move

Lost in the fallout from Elon Musk’s comments on rare earth mineral usage was the news that Tesla was cutting prices on some of its US models for the 5th time since the start of the year.

Will Australian Housing Drag Us into a Recession?

Alex Cousley explains why, despite expecting a significant slowing in the local economy throughout 2023, Russell Investments does not believe it will lead to a recession in Australia.

RBA Assures Us this Hike Won’t Be the Last

As expected the Reserve Bank raised its key cash rate for a 10th time by 0.25% to a forecast 3.6%, but again signalled that at least one more rate increase is on the cards.

Powell’s Words a Hot Knife through the Market’s Butter

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sent shivers through financial markets when he told the US Senate, on Tuesday that interest rates may have to rise by more than previously forecast.

Thursday 9 March, 2023

Fed Zigs while RBA Zags in Inflation Battle

Two different economies at different stages of their battle with inflation – but there are some similarities between the US and Australia, as well as one glaring disparity.

Carsales Lathers Up for Brazilian Foray

Carsales.com is looking for half a billion dollars in a new capital raising to finance its decision to take a controlling stake in Brazil’s biggest online car sales marketplace.

NEV Data a Needed Turbo Boost for Renewables

Good news from China for producers of renewable metals, with a surge in sales of new energy vehicles in February that should allay lingering concerns caused by January’s soft start.

Better to Be Invested Than Under-Invested

Perennial’s Karen Chan explains why her firm holds the view that 2023 will be a great year for investors who can find trusted managers who demonstrate a ‘through the cycle’ playbook.

Six Quick Updates on Global Nuclear Power Growth

Global X provides some recent updates from around the world on nuclear power, a key technology in the global transition from fossil-fuels to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

New Century Now Under New Ownership

Wednesday saw New Century Resources throw in the towel and capitulate to the unsolicited $1.10 per share cash bid from South African precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater.

Friday 10 March, 2023

Xero the Latest Techie to Feel the Pinch

NZ accounting software maker Xero has become the latest technology company to announce major staff cuts, telling investors on Thursday it would axe up to 800 roles around the world.

Powell and the Fed Have the Bulls On Edge for Now

It will pay to keep a close eye on a couple of US statistics in particular over the next few days – tonight’s jobs data and and then next Tuesday’s CPI report, both for the February period.

Myer Goes Straight to the Top of the 1H23 Retail Class

Myer delivered on Thursday what was arguably the best result from the retailing sector for the first half of the 2022-23 financial year, more than doubling net profit to $65 million.

Investing in Luxury: A long runway for growth

Swetha Ramachandran, Manager of GAM Investments’ luxury brands equity strategy, outlines eight reasons why she believes luxury investing has a long runway for growth.

Carbon Market Long-Term Forecasts Edge Higher

Alice Shen explains why VanEck is bullish on the long-term outlook for carbon permit prices in compliance markets as they remain the policy tool of choice for incentivising abatement.

Lithium Locals Embroiled in Short Sell Play

Trading in shares of Piedmont Lithium and Atlantic Lithium was halted until Monday to allow the companies to prepare a response to what was enigmatically referred to as “an online report”.

Sequoia Financial Group Sells 80% of Morrison Securities (video)

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) CEO and Managing Director Garry Crole discusses the 80 per cent sale of Morrison Securities to New Quantum.

Knosys Discusses 1H FY23 Results (video)

Knosys Limited MD John Thompson discusses drivers of revenue growth, the roadmap for the company’s three SaaS solutions, onshoring GreenOrbit operations and outlook for the second half.