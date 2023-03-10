Stocks of the Hour: MGU, APM, PRX

Magnum Mining & Exploration (ASX:MGU) has announced that their test work has confirmed a high grade iron ore of over 68%. The Company has also outlined that minimal changes were necessary to the previously designed plant to achieve the high grade product. Shares are trading 60 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.

APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) has announced that they have been awarded a contract in North America with annual revenue of $150 million. In response, APM Group CEO, Michael Anghie said: “North America is an important growth market for APM as we continue to build a leading global health and human services company supporting positive outcomes for the clients and stakeholders we serve.” Shares are trading 2.8 per cent higher at $2.24.

Prodigy Gold (ASX:PRX) has announced that metallurgical testwork has been completed on representative samples at their Buccaneer Gold Project. In response, Prodigy Gold Managing Director, Mark Edwards said, “The majority of drilling is focussed in the southern 500 to 700 metres of this body, with good potential for additions to the existing resource to the north where drill spacing increases.” Shares are trading 4.4 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.