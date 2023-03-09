Stocks of the Hour: PTX, LIN, SLS

Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) has announced that the US FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to PTX-100 for broader TCL indications. Prescient Managing Director and CEO Steven Yatomi-Clarke said “This now confers the certainty of 7 years of market exclusivity for PTX-100 in a broader range of diseases with unmet or poorly met clinical need.” Shares are trading 23.7 per cent higher at 12 cents.

Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) has announced that their Kangankunde Rare Earths project has continued to deliver high-grade rare earth assays and extensive intersections. Lindian’s Chief Executive Officer, Alistair Stephens commented: “As we expected, these latest assays continue to demonstrate high grade and very broad, consistent intersections of non-radioactive mineralisation.” Shares are trading 6.1 per cent higher at 26 cents.

Solstice Minerals (ASX:SLS) has announced high grade nickel sulphide drill results at their GSP Prospect. In response, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Nick Castleden said: “The delivery of these compelling nickel hits in the very first phase of drilling is a great result and a credit to the targeting skills of the Solstice team and validates the GSP Prospect as a ‘live’ high-tenor nickel sulphide system.” Shares are trading 19.4 per cent higher at 18.5 cents.