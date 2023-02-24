Impressive Opportunities Abound Across Asia

The Chinese equity market has bounced strongly in recent months, and while we continue to find plenty of investment opportunities there, we are also discovering other exciting companies to invest in across the region. Portfolio managers Kirit Hira and Cameron Robertson discuss two such companies they visited during recent research trips to Vietnam and South Korea – Mobile World Investment and Coway.
The Platinum Asia Fund primarily invests in listed securities of Asian companies, ex-Japan, and aims to provide capital growth over the long-term. It also comes in a listed version with the ASX ticker PAXX.