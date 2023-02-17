The Week that Was: February 13-17, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 13 February, 2023

Sharemarkets Show Surprising Confidence in Central Bankers

The fact that global share markets – particularly at the more cyclical and speculative end – have started 2023 in such strong fashion makes IML’s Daniel Moore more wary than excited.

How Splitit’s (ASX: SPT) Business Model Differs from BNPL Companies (video)

Splitit Limited (ASX:SPT) CEO Nandan Sheth talks with FNN’s Tim McGowen about the buy now, pay later sector, and Splitit’s various business model partnerships.

Tuesday 14 February, 2023

Policy Change for Beach to Unleash Franking

Beach Energy has made an important change to the company’s dividend policy to allow it to start giving shareholders more of its half a billion plus dollars in unused franking credits.

Market Morsels: IAG, FBU, AZJ

New Zealand’s wild weather is playing havoc with companies on both sides of the Tasman, with updates from IAG and Fletcher Building released Monday, as well as one from Aurizon.

The Safeguard Mechanism – What’s All the Fuss About?

Alphinity IM’s Jessica Cairns looks at proposed changes to the Safeguard Mechanism and Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) that have sent the Australian ESG world into a flurry.

Payout Upped but Distant Clouds Loom for JB HiFi

A higher dividend was about all the good news in JB HiFi’s interim report on Monday as sales growth in Australia slowed dramatically, especially for its Good Guys whitegoods business.

When You Wish upon a Falling Star

The dispassionate investor or analyst would be concerned at the adverse market reaction yesterday to the interim trading update from embattled casino group Star Entertainment.

Wednesday 15 February, 2023

Bottom Line Buzz: BRG, TPW, SWM

The local reporting season for the December period is picking up steam – here are the important bits from the announcements by Breville Group, Temple & Webster and Seven West Media.

Improving Value in Fixed Income

Mihkel Kase explains why Schroders has been deploying cash and increasing its portfolio’s interest rate and credit risk via high quality credit, as inflation peaks and growth weakens.

10 Charts for Optimism in 2023

As Quay Global explains, recent data suggests that inflation may have been transitory, and there’s been some positive growth across the housing, energy and job sectors.

NAB Survey Says, “Unexpected Confidence Boost”

The National Australia Bank’s February business survey unexpectedly showed business conditions ending a three-month slide with a small pick-up and confidence also rebounding.

Industrials Intel: JHX, CSL, ANN

A bit of a mixed bag from three of our big industrial companies on Tuesday, with James Hardie and Ansell both taking a recent earnings hit but old reliable CSL still going strong.

Has the Market Seen Something the Rest of Us Haven’t?

Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson is as surprised as anyone about the market’s recent rally, and how investors seem to have turned up to the party before the invitations have even been printed.

US Battle with Inflation Far from Done

We got a taste Tuesday of what could become an ongoing reality for markets – a one step forward, one step back, going nowhere stream of news about the battle against inflation.

Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG) Trials New SOP Production Process (video)

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX:TMG) Managing Director Keren Paterson discusses the company’s latest assay results and its new technology for producing sulphate of potash.

Thursday 16 February, 2023

Setback for WES at Mount Holland Lithium Project

A setback for Wesfarmers at its jointly-owned Mount Holland lithium project in WA, with production delayed by around six months and costs jumping by anywhere up to 20%.

Nine Common Crypto Questions Answered

On the topic of all things crypto, Global X has compiled a few of the most common questions encountered when discussing digital assets, blockchain and related technologies.

Corporate Chatter: TWE, COH, VCX

A veritable plethora of earnings reports through the ASX today, from which we have sifted those by Treasury Wine Estates, Cochlear and Vicinity Centres for your consideration.

Tough Slog Persists for Fortescue

As expected after January’s half year production and sales update, Fortescue Metals Group has again cut its dividend as earnings fell to $US2.36b, just above market estimates.

CBA Slumps 5% Despite Record Earnings, Dividend

Commonwealth Bank shares slid more than 5% despite the record interim earnings and dividend announced on Wednesday as the market fretted over macro and margin concerns.

Friday 17 February, 2023

Lucky Number Eight for RBA with Labour Data

The local jobs market has seemingly cracked at last after eight rate rises from the RBA, with the January unemployment rate rising to 3.7% according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Ups and Downs at the Big End of Town

Thursday’s ASX session saw investors seeming to prefer the results announced by NAB and Telstra to that of fallen financial giant AMP, whose shares fell more than 13% on the day.

Newcrest Board Knocks Back Bid, Pays Sweetener

Newcrest rejected the Newmont bid yesterday, while also revealing a special one-off payment to minimise the dip in its dividend payout to shareholders for the December half year.

Resource Rumblings: WHC, S32, EVN

The reporting season rolled on Thursday with half-yearly results out from three of the local mining fraternity: South32, Evolution Mining and Whitehaven Coal.

Managing Australian Banks in Portfolios

VanEck’s Arian Neiron looks at how Australian banks are entering a period of uncertainty in the face of an economic slowdown, higher rates and a declining property market.

It Is Terribly Simple

Strength in the market has been driven by expansion in sectors where earnings growth is tepid and multiples high; Schroders’ Andrew Fleming suspects the early bloom shall wilt.