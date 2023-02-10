The Week that Was: February 6-10, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 7 February, 2023

Scali Numbers Lacking that Certain Polish

Nick Scali produced a mixed interim report on Monday – one from which some investors and commentators mistakenly construed that the retail slowdown had not impacted it.

Sunrise Appeal Slowly Dawning on Woodside

Woodside has softened its opposition to the Greater Sunrise LNG Project, announcing a viability study to test if the project can supply Timor-Leste as efficiently as it could Australia.

Why Newmont (and Probably Barrick) Wants Newcrest

Newcrest shares closed more than 9% higher Monday after Newmont launched a bid over the weekend to buy all of Newcrest’s shares at a 22% premium to its previous closing price.

Rebuilding 60/40 Portfolios with Smarter Alternatives

A portfolio of 60% growth assets and 40% defensive assets has long been a classic for investors who want a balanced mix of income and growth – but it might need a rethink.

What Can We Expect for Commodities in 2023?

Daniel Sullivan from JH shares his views on commodities and the wider resources sector in the year ahead. Despite the threat of recession, he believes there are reasons for optimism.

RBA Rate Rise Risk Is Slightly to the Upside

Recent stronger-than-forecast economic data has led to an upturn in forecasts for a rate rise larger than 0.25% to emerge from the Reserve Bank monetary policy meeting today.

Wednesday 8 February, 2023

Transurban CEO Decides to Hit the Road

Transurban CEO Andrew Charlton will depart this year as the toll road giant reported record results for the half, with increased traffic and high inflation bumping up toll prices.

Multi-Asset 2023 – Inching Back to Normalization

With monetary policy expected to stay tight, investors face further deceleration in economic growth and possibly a recession in 2023, meaning the path back to normal could be bumpy.

Value’s Resurgence: Flash in the pan or here to stay?

With investors wondering whether value’s outperformance of the last two years can be sustained, Schroders’ Ben Arnold looks at three key questions at the heart of the debate.

Barrick Content to Cheer On Newmont from the Sideline

Little surprise Newmont shares fell Monday after announcing its bid for Newcrest – some investors in the Australian company don’t like it, and neither does putative rival Barrick Gold.

RBA Goes Slow and Steady with the Rates

Normal service again from the RBA – an increase of 0.25% and a warning of more to come, leaving those pessimists expecting a higher increase to quietly rue their forecasts.

Commodities Cover Weakness Elsewhere for Macquarie

Investors reacted cautiously to Tuesday’s earnings update from Macquarie Group as profits generated by the commodities trading division covered weaker performances elsewhere.

Memphasys (ASX: MEM) Felix System Findings (video)

Memphasys (ASX: MEM) has announced the first publications of study findings by key opinion leaders of the Felix System.

Thursday 9 February, 2023

Discount Retailers Taking Market Share

Joshua Pettman from Platinum Asset Management explains the recent work his firm has done on US retailers that has helped them understand the current opportunities in this sector.

From Gabfest to Gabon for Fortescue

It finally looks like Fortescue Metals Group has signed a deal to start the trial iron ore mining operation in Gabon that investors and observers have been expecting for some time.

Market Murmurs: BLD, AMC

Solid enough December half-yearly reports were released on Wednesday by two of our country’s industrial giants – the Kerry Stokes-controlled Boral and packaging leader Amcor.

Right Deposit, Right Place: ABx Looks a Rare Earths Winner

For rare earths hopeful ABx Group, the ability to extract the coveted material economically is just as important as having a well-located deposit with the right size and grade in the first place.

SUN is Shining, though Weather Not So Sweet

Higher premiums, a timely release of $150 million in reserves and improved returns from investments saw Suncorp’s net profit jump 44% to $560 million for the six months to December.

Thoughts and Observations from Japan

GAM’s Kevin Kruczynski talks about his visit to Tokyo when he met with companies and attended the Japan International Machine Tool Fair, showcasing new manufacturing technologies.

Friday 10 February, 2023

Welcome to Soft Landing Island

After a year-long journey through choppy waters, investors arrive on Soft Landing Island – permanently, or is it merely a stopover on their way to the steep cliffs of Recession Isle?

Fixed Income is Attractive, but Beware of “Fake” Yield

The recent shift from yield-scarcity to abundance must be approached carefully as higher rates make the environment more difficult and add to financial stress.

Rates Up, Prices Down – Mirvac Hits the Wall

Mirvac ran out of puff in the December half, as rising rates, falling property prices and a weakening in the value of some of its property holdings combined to send earnings lower.

AGL Shares Slump 10% on Less than Gas Result

A big earnings miss and dividend cut saw shares in energy colossus AGL fall more than 10%, despite the company predicting a better performance in the current half.

Moody’s Comfortable with Newmont-Newcrest Deal

Ratings group Moody’s has given a tick to Newmont’s $A24 billion proposed offer for local gold miner Newcrest, positively glowing about the benefits to predator of prey.

Lunar New Year Keeps Chinese EV Market Subdued

China’s January car sales were weaker than forecast thanks to a combination of the Lunar New Year break and the ending of most purchase subsidies for new energy vehicles.