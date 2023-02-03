The Week that Was: January 30-February 3, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 31 January, 2023

AI ChatGPT – The Next Great Hype Cycle?

Janus Henderson Portfolio Manager Alison Porter discusses the development of new hot-button topic ChatGPT and the implications of its release on the tech sector.

Silver Mines’ Bowdens Interests Turning to Gold

The Bowdens silver project near Mudgee is getting a more golden tinge to it with Silver Mines of Australia surprising on Monday with news of a large new area of interest.

The Charts that Show How the World Has Changed in the Past 12 Months

2022 was, to say the very least, a watershed year for markets – here, with the help of Schroders Head of Strategic Research Duncan Lamont, are the charts that tell the story.

Oz Insurers to Bear Brunt of Auckland Flood Claims

Just when the Australian insurance sector was looking at having escaped any major catastrophe over the holiday break, along comes Friday’s flooding event in Auckland.

Solid Result Sends Lynas to 6-Month High

Shares in rare earths group Lynas jumped to their highest level in more than 6 months on Monday after the company revealed a solid performance for the December period.

OzMin Handover Comes with Good and Bad for BHP

In its last months of independence, OZ Minerals saw a sharp improvement in performance of its gold and copper businesses but also a worrying surge in cost pressures.

Wednesday 1 February, 2023

TerraCom: Looking past the rain there’s a rainbow

An updated report on TerraCom from Corporate Connect analyst Richard Close is now available after the company released their operating results for the Dec 2023 quarter.

Bumper Half Leads to Record Payout for IGO

Nickel and especially lithium proved to be a highly profitable mix for IGO in the six months to December, enabling the company to pay a record interim dividend of 14 cents per share.

Chinese Economy Heating Up in Spite of Itself

The China re-opening story got a significant boost yesterday with sharp rises in the pace of activity in the wake of the relaxation of Covid restrictions over the new year.

Shoppers Heavily Discount Retail Sector

After some contradictory updates from various retailers, December data from the ABS has confirmed it was a poor month for the sector overall with sales down 3.9%.

Bridge Street Bites: BUB, FLT

Tuesday’s ASX session saw news from infant formula manufacturer Bubs Australia that led to a big selloff, as well as word of an acquisition by travel group Flight Centre.

Beyond the Benchmark

Many market indices, including some of the major ones, were not initially designed for investment purposes, but rather to provide an update or a health check of the market.

Thursday 2 February, 2023

Magellan January 2023 Infrastructure Strategy Update (video)

Magellan’s Gerald Stack examines the challenges that the Infrastructure portfolio faced in 2022 and describes how the portfolio is positioned heading into 2023.

Trading Tidbits: TRS, CCP, NUF

While the overall market continued its strong start to 2023, the ongoing challenges were on full display in Wednesday’s updates from The Retail Shop, Credit Corp and Nufarm.

GM Ready to Rev Up its EV Operations

General Motors revealed record 2022 results and a robust outlook for 2023, while also revealing the first meaningful investment by a US carmaker in a domestic lithium mine project.

Four “Flavours” of Value for Equity Investors

Value stocks can be found in many areas of global equity markets, but four areas in particular are catching the attention of Schroders’ Tom Biddle and Simon Adler.

Sportswear: Fashionable On and Off the Field

In a world of big numbers, powerful brands in global sportswear look advantaged as they pursue their goals of growth and winning greater share of global apparel spending.

Fixed income in 2023: Is a renaissance coming?

It is premature to think it is smooth sailing ahead but as you position your investments for the year, consider reinstating fixed income as a stabilizer in your portfolio.

Vale Woes Keep Rio Atop the Iron Ore Heap

Rio Tinto has again held onto its position as the world’s number one iron ore miner after its big Brazilian rival Vale produced a surprisingly weak 4th quarter report.

Market Rises Above it All to Post Strong January

The ASX outperformed a lot of bigger markets in January despite endless stories from myriad sources about various threats, and remained strong on the first day of February.

Short-Selling Sends Adani into Panic Mode

Indian corporate giant Adani has called off its $US2.4 billion equity fundraising late Wednesday night after shares tumbled in the wake of a short seller report.

Friday 3 February, 2023

Regular Programming Resumes for the Fed

‘Normal’ service from now on for the US Federal Reserve to get investors to understand that it will still take a while yet to wring cost pressures out of the American economy.

Chinese EV Sales Hold in Face of Subsidy Cuts

The fact that New Energy Vehicle sales by BYD, the industry leader in China, fell less in January some forecasts had predicted is good news for lithium producers here and in South America.

The Great Comeback of Chinese Equities

Wendy Chen from GAM Investments examines the Chinese equity market’s comeback in 2022 and considers what 2023 could hold, with a focus on China’s post Covid reopening.

Little Obvious Substance to Meta Rally

Not-as-bad-as-feared December quarter figures and a record $US40 billion buyback helped Meta shares jump 20% this week, but the underlying metrics remain of huge concern.

Housing Data a Bit All Over the Place

The monthly building approvals data from the ABS have retained their lack of consistency with the 18.5% jump in December more than reversing the 8.8% drop in November.

Six Top Investment Themes for 2023

With every new year, comes new developments and opportunities – so, from the Metaverse to healthcare innovation, Global X has identified six thematic trends to start off the year.