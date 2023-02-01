Magellan January 2023 Infrastructure Strategy Update

Magellan’s Deputy CIO, Head of Infrastructure and Portfolio Manager, Gerald Stack, mentions the challenges that the Infrastructure portfolio faced in 2022. Gerald describes how the portfolio is positioned now to take advantage of growth trends such as the re-opening of the global economy and the transition to renewable energy.
The Magellan Infrastructure Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global infrastructure Fund. It aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. The Fund comes in an unhedged version as well as a listed version with the ASX ticker code MICH.