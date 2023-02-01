Magellan January 2023 Infrastructure Strategy Update

December Quarterly Report: Q2 FY2023 Looking past the rain – there’s a rainbow. TerraCom released their operating results for the December quarter FY2023 with operating metrics being in line with our forecasts. Unseasonal rains in both Australia and South Africa contributed to operational and logistical issues across all mines, however guidance for annual production at Blair Athol is unaffected and highlights the quality of TerraCom’s skills in operational management. We continue to like the stable operating metrics around the company’s Australian operations and see potential for the South African operations to benefit from increased management focus given the rationalisation of operations following the closure of the Ubuntu mine. Corporate Connects overall financials remain unchanged as does our target price of $1.35 share. We maintain our forecast for a fully franked quarterly dividend of 7.5c/share to be paid in the March and June quarters of FY2023.

