The Week that Was: January 16-20, 2023

Tuesday 17 January, 2023

Ducks Lining Up for Chalice with Key Julimar Hire

Chalice Mining has moved closer to a mining and processing development at its Julimar prospect with the appointment of an experienced mining executive to oversee the project.

It Ain’t What You Don’t Know that Gets You into Trouble

Paying sensible prices should remain the most reliable method for investors to protect capital in a world facing ongoing adjustment from an extended period of monetary excess.

Don’t Ignore The Franking, Ignore The Hyperbole!

Income investors can’t ignore the tax-effective benefits of franking credits but, by extension of that, can ignore much of the scaremongering surrounding their future.

Virgin Australia Primed for ASX Relisting

Virgin Australia looks set to return to the ASX with current owner Bain Capital announcing Monday that it is examining a relisting of the country’s second biggest domestic airline.

Tyro Benefits from Opportunities Knocked Back

Having been the focus of plenty of corporate interest last year – including from Westpac – shares in Tyro Payments surged nearly 7% Monday on news of an earnings upgrade.

Bourse Discourse: SUL, BBN

Mixed results for the December half on Monday from two specialist retailers, with Super Retail reporting record sales and Baby Bunting suffering a near 60% slump in earnings.

Wednesday 18 January, 2023

Has the Peak in Official Rates Been Reached?

With increasing signs that inflation will ease in 2023, the peak in official rates for the US and Australia looks to have been priced by markets with only one or two rate hikes remaining.

Rio Numbers Strong but Well off their Peak

Despite production increases across most operations in 2022, Rio Tinto’s earnings for the year to December won’t go anywhere near 2021’s huge $US21.9 billion figure.

Time’s A-Wasting on Origin Deal

Doubts persist about the $18.4 billion bid for Origin after Tuesday saw bidders Brookfield and EIG Partners granted a third extension to their exclusive due diligence period.

It Seems the January Effect Is in Full Swing

We know that markets and the economy march to a different beat, but this has still been a surprisingly strong start to the year. Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson takes a look at why.

JB Rides Retail Strength to Solid Half-Yearly

JB HiFi delivered a strong rise in sales and a double-digit jump in half-year profits thanks to strong demand during the Black Friday and Boxing Day promotions.

Double Trouble as Chinese Economy, Population Shrink

A double whammy for China as the country’s National Bureau of Statistics said GDP grew by just 3% in 2022 and the population declined for the first time in more than half a century.

Thursday 19 January, 2023

Bank Of Japan Defiantly Keeps Rates Low

This week’s two-day Bank of Japan meeting has confounded expectations with the bank maintaining its ultra-low interest rates and loose monetary policy stance.

Allkem Result Shows there’s Life Left in Lithium

As all the so-called ‘experts’ continue to insist that the lithium price boom is either dead or dying, it just keeps hanging in there as the strong Allkem result on Wednesday showed.

ClearBridge 2023 Infrastructure Outlook

Nick Langley, Charles Hamieh and Shane Hurst from ClearBridge Investments discuss the infrastructure outlook for 2023, as well as some longer-term sector thematics.

Hawkish Fed, Sluggish Dollar, and a China Gold Bug

Recent global bullion ETF outflows have now stopped, and while a stronger catalyst is needed to prompt inflows, at least the selling pressure has abated as we enter 2023.

Back in Bonds

With fixed income now offering good value and the cycle potentially turning in favour of bonds, Schroders are confident 2023 will look significantly different for this asset class.

China Ready to Tighten Screws on Iron Ore Trading

China has issued its third warning this month against excessive speculation in iron ore, adding it will increase supervision of the country’s spot and futures markets in the commodity.

Weak Sales Update Sees Redbubble Popped Again

Another less than inspiring market update on Wednesday from online retailer Redbubble saw its shares sold off for the umpteenth time in the past couple of years.

2022 A-REITs in a Nutshell

Pengana explains why they currently favour the logistics sector and FMs based on quality and growth, along with the alternative sub-sectors for their defensive earnings.

Friday 20 January, 2023

Does it Make Sense to Ditch the 2% Inflation Target?

Schroders looks at whether policymakers should ditch the ubiquitous 2% target and instead set their sights on higher inflation, after first achieving their existing objectives.

Markets Left Muddle-Headed by Oz Labour Data

The ASX rose and the AUD fell after the 2022 labour data was released Thursday, highlighting the ongoing confusion about the direction of the economy and other indicators.

Price Softness Offsets Robust Volumes for BHP

BHP’s half-yearly report revealed solid production and sales volumes but significantly weaker prices in the six months to December than in the same period of 2021.

Tech Talk: 2022 Review and Points of Interest (video)

Alphinity Investment Management Global Portfolio Manager Trent Masters recaps the key events that affected global markets and technology in particular during 2022.

Barrick Output at 22-Year Lows Despite Late Surge

Despite a solid 13% rise in 4Q22, Barrick Gold Corp saw its lowest gold production this millennium, as operational and geopolitical woes curbed output.

Santos Bottom Line Hit by Operational Snags

Unwanted operating problems have forced energy giant Santos to trim its production guidance for the coming year after posting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues.