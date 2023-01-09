Galileo Sees Callisto’s Prospects Improve Further

Galileo Mining’s Callisto PGE 3 (palladium, platinum and gold) discovery in the WA gold fields continues to grow in importance with new assays from holes drilled on the prospect.

Callisto went ‘hot’ in May of last year when Galileo revealed high grades in drill holes on the prospect. Last week Galileo revealed another round of high-grade assays at Callisto which suggest the prospect is growing in size.

The company said that its latest diamond drilling campaign at Callisto at returned palladium grades up to 7.06 grams a tonne (g/t) over 1m metre from drill hole NRCD320. This was within a 33-metre intersection at 2.05g/t 3E (palladium, platinum and gold). NRCD320 was drilled to 356 metres.

Galileo said it had achieved its highest individual copper and gold grades over one metre to date, with NRCD301 intersecting 1 metre at 5.01g/t 3E, including 1.96% copper and 1.19% nickel. This was within a 32-metre intersection at 2.04g/t 3E. NRCD301 was drilled to 240 metres.

Galileo said other intersections confirmed Callisto’s consistent high-grade mineralisation. Other notable results included 39 metres at 1.8g/t including 14 metres at 2.55g/t 3E at NRCD324, and 29 metres at 1.51g/t 3E including 11m at 2.5g/t 3E at NRCD319.

In early December, Galileo revealed encouraging copper and nickel values from drilling at Callisto.

“Ongoing drilling at Callisto continues to deliver consistently high-grade results with the latest assays showing that palladium, nickel, and copper grades are steadily increasing over wide intervals of mineralisation,” Galileo CEO Brad Underwood told the ASX last week.

“We are also seeing the highest individual copper and gold grades drilled to date which indicates we have yet to understand the full potential of this very large geological system.

“Geological interpretation suggests that the Callisto rock unit originated further to the east and that the ultimate source of mineralisation may yet be discovered at this location.”

Underwood said diamond core drilling would recommence in this month, with step-out drilling to test Callisto’s potential to the east.

He also revealed that the company has started looking mining and processing options.

“In addition to the drilling at Callisto, the first program of metallurgical work is underway using drill core from (drill core) NRCD337. This initial sighter work will focus on flotation testing to determine recoveries of the key metals – palladium, nickel, copper, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Results from this work are expected within the first quarter of 2023.

“With a quickly evolving discovery at Callisto we anticipate that the first few months of drilling in 2023 will be critical in demonstrating the quality of mineralisation we have discovered. We look forward to updating the market with the results of our drilling and metallurgical work programs,” Galileo’s CEO told the market.

Some of these grades are similar to those Chalice Mining is getting from its 30-kilometre Julimar line of strike near Perth in WA, especially the huge Gonneville prospect.

Galileo shares jumped another 10% to 98.5 cents yesterday in the wake of the announcement last week. They are now up more than 20% in the past six days.