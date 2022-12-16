The Week that Was: December 12-16, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 13 December, 2022

Mincor Upgrading Nickel Ops on Shareholders’ Dime

Nickel miner Mincor is after $55 to $60 million via a fully underwritten placement to further boost underground development at its Northern operations in WA.

St. Barbara Turns Up in the Book of Genesis

Kerry Stokes looks set to tighten his grip on the Laverton area of the WA goldfields after Genesis Minerals moved to add St Barbara to its previous purchase of Dacian Gold.

WBC Walkout Sends Tyro Shares Tumbling

Shares in Tyro Payments fell more than 20% at one stage yesterday after Westpac ended takeover talks and a second offer from a private equity group failed to win approval.

Markets Could Be Poised to Bounce – What Next?

If, contrary to consensus, you’re optimistic we are at or near the bottom for shares, Fidelity has some thoughts about which assets might do best in the recovery that follows.

Chile Trade Deal Set to Open Renewables Market for EU

BHP, Rio Tinto and South32 are among the companies that stand to benefit from a new deal between the EU and Chile that will free up trade in key renewable materials.

Are We There Yet? It’s Looking More Likely

With signs of inflation and the pace of central bank tightening both moderating, Schroders are shifting their portfolio to benefit from a more favourable outlook.

Wednesday 14 December, 2022

Gold: The portfolio standard

Gold has been used to store and grow wealth for centuries, gave rise to the concept of currency and its popularity continues among investors – in 2023 it could make a comeback.

Lack of Confidence Finally Upon Us, Says NAB

Australian business conditions remained above average in November despite a small easing, but confidence levels turned negative for the first time in a year.

Speculation Rife Regarding Chalice WA Setback

Are there unforeseen problems at Chalice Mining’s huge find northeast of Perth that have forced the company to postpone its long-awaited scoping study?

ASIC Makes it Personal for Star Directors

ASIC has launched proceedings against 11 current and former Star executives over alleged breaches of anti-money laundering protocols at the company’s casinos.

Aussie Small Cap Outlook and Opportunities (video)

Sam Twidale, PM for the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund gives his thoughts on the outlook and opportunities for the local Small Cap sector.

4D Trip Insights: United States

4D’s Peter Aquilina describes his travels through southern USA, meeting management teams of oil and gas pipeline, regulated utilities and renewables companies.

Bendigo & Adelaide Gets Festive Early

An early Christmas present for shareholders in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank with a surprise upgrade in guidance – sending the shares to their highest close since August.

A Forgotten Asset Class: The case for cash

Shares, bonds, and alternative asset classes tend to dominate media attention and headlines, but there’s a forgotten asset class that underpins most investors’ portfolios: cash.

A Bear Market in Everything Is a Reset

Schroders believes improved valuations will allow a greater opportunity to achieve their return objectives via increased expected returns across most asset classes.

Thursday 15 December, 2022

Santos Deal a Potential Fly in the Warrego Ointment

Was the Santos announcement on Wednesday that it had struck a new gas supply deal in WA a step up in the battle for control of Warrego Energy?

From Defence to Offence

With early signs that inflation is peaking and central banks likely to slow monetary tightening, Schroders are looking to take advantage of the improved outlook for fixed income.

Genesis Phase One Complete with Successful Placement

The complicated takeover of St Barbara by Genesis Minerals is underway with a successful $275 million share placement aimed at financing the whole transaction.

The Forecasters Were Right

As we look ahead to 2023, JH’s Aneet Chachra considers the historical value of forecasts and questions whether investors can use them to help guide investment decisions.

Why Small Data Is the New Big Data

GAM’s Chris Longworth and Silvia Stanescu discuss the prevalence of small data problems in finance, as well as some of the approaches that can be applied to address them.

Amazing Strength

The Australian equity market continues to power on with earnings strength driving performance, but Schroders suspects much of this strength will prove ephemeral.

Orica Remains Unwavering in its Self-Belief

Despite worries about economic growth around the world next year, Orica expects the confident forecast for its FY2022-23 made a couple of months ago will still be met.

Job Done, Westpac Chairman Takes His Leave

Westpac chairman John McFarlane says he will retire next year and in his speech yesterday made it clear who has been driving the recent changes at Australia’s oldest bank.

Friday 16 December, 2022

Opportunities & Risks for High Conviction Investors (video)

DNR Capital CIO / PM Jamie Nicol discusses the opportunities and risks in the current market for high conviction investors and why CSL and ALS have caught his eye.

Labour Market Even Tighter than Monetary Policy

Despite all the rate rises, the local labour market has had one of its strongest calendar years – with the jobless rate at 4.2% and around 466,000 more people in work.

Woolies Dips its Paw into the Specialty Pet Game

No booze, hotels or pokies and no food but more pets for Woolworths as it continues its move out of supermarkets into other areas of the $400bn a year plus retailing market.

Covid Continues to Ravage Chinese Trade Data

China has given us a foretaste of what economic activity will be like heading into 2023, as Covid infection waves afflict the economy and millions of unprotected people.

The Yield Curve, Recessions and Soft Landings

One of the accepted truisms in modern finance is that a lot of information can be derived from the yield curve – Quay Global explains why and what it’s telling us now.

Auction, Citi Re-rate Send Lithium Stocks Lower

Shares in lithium companies took another fall yesterday after the latest online auction from Pilbara Minerals, with a price forecast downgrade from Citibank not helping matters.